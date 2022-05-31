Claims staff disrespected and shut out of talks ahead of Warehouse Stationery merger

First Union organiser Dion Martin says The Warehouse is not listening to its workers as they push forward with a major restructure.

There is concern the voices of long-time employees are being ignored, and even disrespected, as plans progress to merge The Warehouse in Palmerston North with its stationery branch.

A team of 14 to 16 people at Warehouse Stationery on Rangitīkei St is expected to be downsized to six when it merges with The Warehouse on Pioneer Highway on July 26, according to First Union organiser Dion Martin.

He said The Warehouse was treating the consultation process as a formality.

“There are workers who’ve been there for 20 years, and they’ve gone those extra miles to run that place. Now they’re saying they’ve been shut out of the whole process, not knowing what's going on really.Disrespectful is the word I’d use.”

The two stores are part of The Warehouse Group, a retail group that also included Noel Leeming, Torpedo7, and TheMarket.

The move follows other mergers around the country as the group implements a “store-within-a-store” concept.

Martin said key issues for staff included wanting to know why public recruitment listings were still accepting candidates during a restructure, whether they would have to re-apply for their jobs, and how they would be able to serve customers well in such a scaled-back team.

“By law, if there’s restructure, there has to be a genuine consultation process where they put a proposal out and they consider your feedback.

“And then they echo your feedback, engaging with you all the time.

“But this is just token stuff.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Warehouse on Pioneer Highway, Palmerston North, soon to incorporate Warehouse Stationary.

Documents viewed by Stuff showed similar concerns in the discussions between staff and The Warehouse Group ahead of a similar merger in Levin, where workers felt their views were being ignored.

Warehouse Stationery staff in Palmerston North approached for comment expressed fear of repercussions for speaking with a journalist.

One former employee, who Stuff agreed not to name, said the company’s social media policy ensured staff were afraid to say anything.

"You're not allowed to talk...they are paranoid as about it."

In a statement, regional store lead for The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery James Maloney said the store-within-a-store setup would give customers more convenience, a better range of products, and longer hours of service.

A public statement would be made on the restructure once an outcome had been reached.

Regarding staff speaking to media, he said most team members preferred to keep employment matters private in the first instance and then share with their family and friends when ready to.