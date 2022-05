Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on North St in Feilding on Tuesday night.

A person has been seriously injured after a crash in Feilding.

Emergency services were called to a crash on North St, between Monmouth and Elizabeth streets, about 5.40pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

One vehicle was involved, a motorbike or moped, the spokesperson said and the person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.