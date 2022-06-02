Door-knocking TikTok prank an unfunny fright for Feilding residents

Security footage from a Feilding home shows two young women filming themselves while banging on a front door then running off.

Random knocks on front doors at night are causing irritation, and in some cases a fright, in Feilding.

Video-sharing platform TikTok is well-stocked with footage of young people banging on the front doors of strangers, then running away, and it appears the prank is proving popular in the Manawatū town.

Though police are not aware of it becoming a trend, and there have been no reports of damage, locals startled by the nighttime interruptions are sharing their concerns on social media community pages.

Jasmine Moyle, a resident of Grey St, said someone banged on her main door at 9.30pm on Sunday. The knocks were so loud she thought someone had fallen down a staircase.

READ MORE:

* TikTok's latest viral challenge involves peeling a raw egg - who knows why

* Watch Justin Timberlake reject Lance Bass' face time call in TikTok prank

* US plane passenger is duct-taped to seat after attempting to open the door mid-flight



“If a young person like me was terrified, I wonder what would happen to elderly or sick people.”

A surveillance video, shared by another resident on Facebook, showed two young women filming themselves while kicking a front door with force.

Weld St resident Sana, who declined to give her surname, said she was frightened by three loud knocks on her door at 8.30pm on Monday.

“They literally banged the door. I asked ‘who is it’ but they didn’t respond. Before I could call anyone, they ran away.”

District councillor Shane Casey, who came to know about the “unfortunate” trend on Facebook, expressed concerns.

“It is so unfortunate as pranks like this can be threatening to many residents.

“There is clearly a need to educate young people about responsible usage of social media and encourage them to take up community engagement activities.”

North St resident, Richi Wilson, 71, said young people in the town were drawn to such “stupid” challenges as there was hardly anything constructive for them to do.

“Somebody knocked on our door a few weeks ago.

“I think some young people don’t have the life experience to think about vulnerable groups such as elderly and single mothers.

“We don’t want to put them down, but educate them over the requirements of other residents in the town.”

The fad was sparked in 2021 in the US with university students knocking on dormitory doors and running off.

While some take up the challenge of kicking a door and playing a song before running off, others hit a door hard enough to force it open.

Police, however, said they were not aware of it as a trend.

Police said anyone who had concerns for their safety should contact them.