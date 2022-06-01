Originair increases flights after Covid-19 slump

Travellers from Palmerston North are about to have more opportunities to see Nelson’s scenery.

One of New Zealand’s smallest airlines is looking to increase its schedule for Palmerston North.

Originair has announced that from July 1 it will be providing an increased number of flights between Palmerston North and Nelson, with the aim to provide double daily services or a return trip twice a day on peak days.

It will also be implementing a Hamilton flight on Monday mornings aimed squarely at the business community. The flight is due to take off at 8am to get businesspeople into Hamilton city centre just after 9am.

Managing director Robert Inglis said the decision reflected greater confidence in the industry.

READ MORE:

* Nelson's Originair expanding to Hawke's Bay

* To Hamilton and beyond: new aircraft connects flyers to the north and south

* Originair to increase services after purchase of third aircraft



Marion van Dijk/Stuff Originair has taken over routes like Palmerston North to Nelson that Air New Zealand has axed over the years.

“Our flights were reduced by about 30% to reflect the reduced business travel at that time [of Covid-19]. We are experiencing some really good support so we are now reflecting that and adding some additional flights.

“Our Hamilton flight that we are implementing is only because of Palmerston North business travellers lobbying for it.”

Airlines like Originair flourished after Air New Zealand backed out of inter-regional travel last decade.

The axing of the Palmerston North to Nelson route gave Inglis an opportunity to run it himself and since then, Originair had expanded to other destinations.

“We have been operating for over seven years and it is a sector we enjoy flying.

“Passengers find it convenient compared with going via the big cities with Air New Zealand.

“We have really enjoyed the services to Palmerston North. The airport provides good services and a good crew, and we looking forward to building a stronger bridge between the North and South Island.”

Originair operates out of Nelson and runs a fleet of three Jetstream turboprop aircraft between Nelson and multiple destinations across the lower North Island.

Times for the increased flight schedules after July 1 are available at www.originair.co.nz.