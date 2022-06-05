Chance for potential Turbos to impress as Evergreens take on Hawke's Bay

Form Old Boys-Marist first five-eighth Sam Clarke has earned his way into the Evergreens team.

Players wanting to stick their hand up for a spot in the Manawatū Turbos will get their chance to impress in the first pre-season game of the year, against Hawke’s Bay Saracens at Pahīatua on Monday.

Turbos coach Peter Russell has selected a Manawatū Evergreens squad largely out of club rugby for the Queen’s Birthday fixture at Bush Mulitsport Park.

Super Rugby players and guys overseas are yet to return, but most of the others have all been plying their trade in the club competition.

“We’re probably five or six signings away from the squad being full,” Russell said. “There’s plenty of carrots for those players. We just want someone to step up.”

He wanted players who had been consistent to keep it going and show they were in control of games.

“Guys are getting better and they have all been told these positions are open and someone has to step up.”

All players who were involved in the Super Rugby under-20 competition in Taupō, which finished last weekend, have been left out to rest, except for Varsity back Logan Henry.

Some positions Russell said they were looking at were halfback, first five-eighth, lock, midfield, and flanker.

“We’re only one injury way from calling players in as well.”

They will need a backup first-five to play behind Brett Cameron, who is due back from Japan, while there is a gap at halfback now Jamie Booth has signed with North Harbour.

David Unwin/Stuff Freyberg prop Darius Mafile’o, centre, gets his chance to impress.

The other Logan Henry, who debuted for the Hurricanes earlier this year, will be the No 1 halfback this year.

Others in the squad who have impressed in club rugby this year include Old Boys-Marist first-five Sam Clarke and his club-mates, second-five Kegan Christian-Goss and flanker Declan McCormack.

Feilding wing-cum-flanker Eseroma Nabuka and Te Kawau first-five Kody Edwards have been selected, while former Turbos outside back Adam Boult has returned this season after shoulder surgery and has been looking good in training.

Kia Toa backs Te Atawhai Mason, Taniela Filimone, Faleseu Tauailoto and Moape Rokosuka have all earned a spot.

Also in the squad is former Turbos prop Sean Paranihi, who has come back this year to join College Old Boys and is commuting from Christchurch.

Big Freyberg prop Darius Mafile’o, who debuted for the Turbos at the end of last year, has been picked after a good club season.

Prop is a position where the Turbos need depth.

COB hooker Leif Schwencke, who has previously played for Auckland, is in the squad.

Freyberg No 8 Jekope Kitou and Feilding flanker Zane Dallinger have been called into the squad as well.

Prop Harrison Allan was unavailable this weekend, lock Hunter Morrison has a broken jaw and prop Flyn Yates and lock Josh Taula are out with knee injuries.

Manawatū Evergreens: Joe Gavigan, Darius Mafile'o, Leif Schwencke, Ben Strang, Bryn Gordon, Ropate Rinakama, Sean Paranihi, Micaiah Torrance-Read, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sam Liebezeit, Johnny Galloway, Julian Goerke, Declan McCormack, Elyjah Crosswell, Jason Myers, Jekope Kitou, Zane Dallinger, Logan E Henry, Bryn Wilson, Aidan Champion, Kody Edwards, Stewart Cruden, Te Atawhai Mason, Sam Clarke, Kegan Christian-Goss, Taniela Filimone, Faleseu Tauailoto, Moape Rokosuka, Eseroma Nabuka, Drew Wild, Adam Boult, Logan WT Henry.

Kickoff: 2.30pm.