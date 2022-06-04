Pahīatua refugee descendants gather in solidarity with Ukraine

Adam Manterys and his daughter Zola are the descendants of Pahīatua refugees.

Members of the Polish community gathered in Pahīatua for a film screening on Saturday to fundraise and remember the refugees in Poland who’ve fled the war in Ukraine.

At Pahīatua’s Regent Cinema, the film Overcoming Fate was shown. Depicting the arduous experience of Poland’s refugee children during World War Two, the film was shown as a way to connect the generosity of Pahīatua in the 1940s to the generosity being shown by their Polish twin town Kazimierz Dolny.

The small town of 3500 people near Lublin has taken in over 500 refugees, accounting for a small portion of the 3.5 million refugees that have poured across Poland’s eastern border since the Russian invasion in February.

Among the audience were a handful of the original Polish refugees in Pahīatua from 1944 and their descendants. Polish ambassador Grzegorz Kowal and his wife Zofia Halwic were in attendance along with local MP Kieran McAnulty and Tararua District deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Stephen and Lynn Gill are putting their jobs on hold to assist with Ukraine refugee crisis in Poland.

READ MORE:

* Less than 100km from Ukraine, Biden visits troops in Poland to see the refugee crisis

* Kiwi link to those helping Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border

* Priceless paper: Ukrainian refugees issued identity cards for new lives in Poland



Reflecting on the relationship between Poland and Pahīatua, Peeti-Webber addressed the audience before the film screening and said “Poland is currently doing the same for the Ukrainian people fleeing war in their homeland.

“It’s hard to know how to help, and it makes us so very proud to see Poland stand up to help the people of Ukraine. We look forward to lending our hands in a small way to our friends in Kazimierz Dolny to support those seeking refuge.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Irena and Dave Lowe view the display in the Regent theatre foyer. Irena's mother was a child in the Pahīatua camp.

The film itself documents the arduous journey made by 733 children and 105 adults in the wake of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact that divided Poland between Nazi occupation and Soviet occupation. They were among the 1.7 million Poles deported to Siberian gulags and exile settlements.

After Hitler invaded Russia and Soviet repression of Poles eased, they made their way to Pahīatua via Uzbekistan and Iran, and were housed and welcomed by the locals.

Many of the children, most of whom remained in New Zealand, came from parts of Poland that were absorbed by the Soviet Union into what is now Ukraine, Lithuania, and Belarus.

Andy Manterys and his daughter Zola are the descendants of one of the Pahīatua children. Andy’s father Stanislaw left Poland aged 5 and came to New Zealand aged 12. In the cinema lobby, Andy had copies of his father’s book available, documenting the experience of the children. His daughter Zola attended in traditional Polish dress, head to toe in red and white.

“It’s really unfortunate what’s going on there, and unfortunately it’s so similar to what’s gone before. I’m really glad they’re doing the humanitarian thing. It’s really nice to see.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ambassador Grzegorz Kowal emphasised the shared values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.

Ambassador Kowal, acknowledging how far away New Zealand is, explained the scale of the refugee crisis in Poland were it to happen here.

“Imagine that one day, you see on your doorstep, around half a million or more refugees in almost every neighbourhood across the country, North and South Island, in cities, small towns, and villages.

“Imagine every tenth student in every school is a war refugee. Almost three quarters of New Zealanders directly or indirectly support them. They help them to adapt, give them shelter, offer direct financial and material help.”

Overcoming Fate will be shown again on June 5 at 11am in Pahīatua and at the Dannevirke Regent on June 11 at 11am.