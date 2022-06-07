UCOL makes studying nursing easier in Horowhenua

Levin’s Katlyn Wakefield, left, and Nicole Wakefield are studying a bachelor of nursing at UCOL.

UCOL is making it easier for people in Horowhenua and Kāpiti to get a nursing qualification by providing more flexible learning options in the area.

The New Zealand diploma in enrolled nursing will equip people with the theoretical knowledge and practical experience needed for a successful career.

The qualification meets the Nursing Council competencies for enrolled nursing and prepares them for practice under the direction and delegation of a registered nurse.

Academic portfolio manager Gordana Bogunovic said enrolled nurses worked as part of a team to contribute to care planning and deliver nursing care to health consumers in community, residential and hospital settings.

They are accountable for their nursing actions and practice competently in accordance with legislation, to their level of knowledge and experience.

“It’s the perfect time to enrol as if you are in the July intake, your fees for the rest of the year will be covered by the Government’s targeted training apprenticeship fund, and you might qualify for other subsidies that will make the course very affordable.”

Horowhenua kaiwhakahaere (manager) Yvonne Seng said being able to offer the new course was exciting for her team in Levin.

“UCOL is becoming more focused on helping people study while meeting and juggling their commitments at home and in their communities.”

For those in the programme, they can do all of the practical learning from the Levin campus, guided by experienced nursing educators.

For the theoretical component of study, ākonga (students) can travel to Palmerston North for the face-to-face lectures, or attend lectures online.

There is an information evening at the Levin campus at 160 Oxford St on Thursday from 6-8pm.

The enrolled nurse programme runs for 18 months and is divided into three main areas each week.

A typical week includes 21 hours of clinical practice, six hours of clinical simulation, 13 hours of study and 13.5 hours of class time in Palmerston North or online.