Palmerston North clubs dominate in football fixtures

Marist winger Melvin Rumere’s double against Island Bay takes his Chatham Cup talley to five goals.

FOOTBALL: Palmerston North’s leading men’s sides enjoyed a winning weekend when all three notched home victories on Saturday.

Palmerston North Marist eased into the third round of the Chatham Cup when they beat Island Bay United 4-3 at the Arena.

Meanwhile across town at Memorial Park, North End’s resurgence continued as they tightened their grip on fourth spot in the Federation League with a decisive 6-3 win over Napier Marist, their third victory of the season.

And out at Massey, the students moved to within a point of second place in the league when they dealt to Gisborne Thistle 3-1.

Palmerston North Marist’s man of the match, winger Melvin Rumere, now has five cup goals under his belt after his second-half two-goal haul against Capital Premier outfit Island Bay.

“It was a great result, good for the team,” said a happy Marist coach Juliano Schmeling after the game.

He said even though his side fell two goals behind early on, they managed their way back into the game, pulled one back before halftime through striker Nick Carrick, and then went on to win it.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Marist’s Jake Erskine, left, in a close contest with Island Bay’s Kieran Shrimpton.

Schmeling praised Carrick and Mason Charlton, who also netted in the second half, not just for their finishing but for the problems they caused the Island Bay defence.

North End were tied 2-2 against Napier Marist at halftime but unleashed their firepower during the second 45 to swamp the visitors.

By the end, Tom Bell had a pair, along with goals from Ryan McDermott, man of the match Devon Batchelor, Nathan Cooksley and Michael Sheridan.

At Massey, striker Ben Mori celebrated a hat-trick courtesy of a penalty earned by Zac Farmer in a clash that coach Donald Piper saw as a “warning” to the students.

Piper said there would be tougher opponents to come, starting with unbeaten league leaders Whanganui Athletic next weekend, so Massey needed to “tidy up the details” of their game.

“We left a lot of goals on the field.”

It was disappointing too, he added, to again concede a goal from a set-piece, this time a corner, from which Thistle scored just before halftime.

► In the Horizons Premiership on Saturday, Palmerston North Boys’ High moved up into second place after defeating North End reserves 2-0.

They now lie a point behind unbeaten leaders Feilding United, who drew 1-1 against Linton.

In the other premiership game, Marist reserves and Wanganui City drew 2-2.

►The Palmerston North Marist women’s team had a comfortable win in their first outing in the Kate Sheppard Cup knockout competition.

Having had the bye in the first round, they beat Victoria university 6-0 in the capital on Saturday.