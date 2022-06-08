Shane Casey announces Manawatū mayoralty bid

Shane Casey hopes to make Manawatū the safest district in the country.

Three-term district councillor Shane Casey has confirmed he will run for mayor in Manawatū in the October local body elections following an unsuccessful bid in 2019.

Casey stood against incumbent mayor Helen Worboys that year, where he was the second-highest polling candidate for councillor behind Hilary Humphrey, who resigned in February.

Casey had been advocating to make Manawatū the safest district in the country and said the community needed a change in leadership.

“The community needs a mayor who listens and is accountable to the whole community. I believe I am that person.”

READ MORE:

* Mayoral candidates spend up in bid for Manawatū District's top job

* Mayors ward off challenges in Manawatū and Tararua

* Manawatū mayoral candidates want Government to pay for new water scheme



Casey said he would not stand as a councillor this time.

“I have spent nine years in local government. I am at a crossroads. I should either be in leadership or perform other roles I have.”

He recently raised concerns over the rates increase of nearly 6.99% across the district, a move he voted against.

“I think Feilding residential [property owners] pay slightly more than they should. Therefore, there is definitely a need to review the rating system.

“However, this not an overnight process. It would probably take about two years.”

David Unwin/Stuff Councillor Shane Casey seconds the motion in favour of establishing a Māori ward at a council meeting in 2021.

Casey said he wanted to see a stronger police presence in the town and would keep advocating for that.

“We want to keep campaigning with New Zealand Police to have more police in numbers. Also, we should look at feasibility of installing CCTV cameras in the key areas.

“To ensure affordable housing, we can enable landowners to develop their land and by collaborating with third-party agencies to introduce ownership opportunities for more residents.”

Among Casey’s other commitments was improving quality of life through the provision of parks, playgrounds, facilities and activities, and upgrading existing infrastructure rather than introducing new projects.

“Now is not the time to be hitting people even harder in their back pockets,” he said. “We need to focus on smart spending, improving our infrastructure, and leveraging our assets to make Manawatū a great place to live.”

Casey also voted to establish Māori wards, and said he was looking forward to having iwi around the council table.

He first stood for council at a by-election in 2012, but was defeated by Wayne Ellery. He was later elected as a councillor in 2013.

Raised in Feilding, Casey began his career as a youth worker with the Salvation Army and New Zealand Cadet Forces, before giving it up in 2014 to focus on his role as a councillor.