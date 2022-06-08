Rāhui 1 topple Massey A1 to surge to the top

Rāhui 1 lead the competition after two rounds.

NETBALL: Rāhui 1 have risen to the top of the premier club table with a round remaining after a crucial win over Massey A1.

Rāhui won the game 62-51 at the Arena on Tuesday night and now lead the competition, a point ahead of Massey.

It was Massey’s first loss of the season and reverses the result in the first round.

Manukura Black won an important game against College Old Girls A1 62-39, giving themselves a spot in the top four.

With both sides equal on points, Manukura are fourth and ahead of fifth-placed College on goal difference.

Third-placed Manukura Red were too strong for bottom side Feilding A1, winning 54-43.

In the premier reserve competition, Massey Old Girls beat Massey A2 46-37, Feilding Reserves beat Rāhui 2 57-40 and College Old Girls A2 beat Feilding A2 57-43.

♦ Manawatū’s age-group rep teams were in action at the Marjorie Jenden tournament at Kāpiti last weekend.

The Manawatū under-18 A and development teams won their respective grades.

The under-16 A side finished eighth in their grade and the development team finished fourth.

The under-14 A team finished third and the under-14 development team finished second.

The teams will be playing at the Betty Steffensen Tournament at Vautier Park in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Standings:

Premier: Rāhui 1 17, Massey A1 16, Manukura Red 14, Manukura Black 8, COG A1 5 8, Feilding A1 1.

Premier reserve: Feilding Reserves 20, Massey OG 16, Massey A2 10, Feilding A2 6, COG A2 5, Rāhui 2 4.