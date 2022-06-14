Flash floods terrify Feilding resident left homeless

Alicia Field resident of Glasgow Terrace, Feilding, has to clean up her place after another flood and is annoyed the Manawatu District Council still haven't done anything about it.

A torrid but brief downpour that caused flash flooding in Feilding has left a lingering heartache for several residents.

Glasgow Terrace resident Alicia Field was watching TV in her living room at 8.30pm on Monday when suddenly she couldn’t hear anything beyond the hailstorm thundering outside.

“While thunder and lighting was exploding above us, a rattling sound came from the ground floor. I ran downstairs.

“As soon as I opened the door to my ground floor, everything was floating in water – my refrigerator, washing machine, bedroom furniture, bikes, dressing table and Christmas decorations. The ground floor was at least two feet down in black water.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Glasgow Terrace resident Alicia Field with a large skip bin of possessions ruined after her home got flooded for the second time in six months.

Tears roll down her face as she recounts the fright.

“We had no power. We were screaming for help, but there was nobody to help.

“There was no way we could get out of the house. Thankfully, my partner made it in time.”

It likely wouldn’t have been so wrenching were it the first time this had happened.

Only six months ago she was making an insurance claim for damages worth $60,000 to the ground floor of the house after it was submerged in a similar flash flood.

“Now I can’t sleep when it rains.”

Stuff/Stuff Destruction caused by flash floods on Monday at Field’s garage in Feilding.

“After the December floods, we got a letter from the council suggesting us to buy sand bags.”

Field was not the only affected resident. A council spokesperson said 14 properties were impacted by floodwaters on Monday.

The three-bedroom home of Lesley Radovanovich, 76, was repaired after it was damaged by flash floods in December.

After staying at an Airbnb for about six months, the Geisen Rd resident finally moved back to her house on June 10, only to be left homeless again.

Stuff/Stuff Property of Lesley Radovanovich, a resident of Geisen Rd, was damaged twice in six months due to flash floods.

“Just four days after moving into my house, I am homeless once again. I have slept in eight beds over the past six months.”

Her insurance would cover the damage, but it did not compensate for the anxiety and stress the flooding had caused, she said.

Monday was also the third time resident Chris Pirret, 67, saw water gushing into his bedroom as it rained.

His home was flooded in 2014 when a council culvert close to his property failed to manage a surge in stormwater.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Feilding resident Alicia Field speaks about the impact of the floodwater rising on her Glasgow Terrace property. (First published December 16, 2021)

Pirret and Field’s homes were located beside the culvert, which was meant to protect homes from stormwater.

However, the culvert was not big enough to take the surge of water.

They blamed the council for having an inefficient stormwater system and for not providing any warning about such extreme weather events.

A council spokesperson said Feilding’s stormwater network had not been designed to cope with 1 in 50, or 1 in 100 flood events that were becoming common in the district.

“Upgrades to our stormwater system are being investigated currently, and will be considered as part of our next 10-Year Plan 2024/34.

“A project of this size won’t be completed quickly and requires significant investment.”

The council had provided updates via social media but was looking into sending emails and text messages to residents as well.

In response to the issues on Glasgow Terrace, they said: “The upgrades require the potential land purchase and construction of a detention dam upstream of affected properties, combined with a combination of upsizing pipes to address future flooding issues.

“These proposed projects are not budgeted and will be considered when the draft 2024/34 long-term plan is developed.”

The rain eased on Tuesday but affected homeowners were left to clean up and make alternative arrangements for accommodation.