Theories abound on how endangered snail ended up in Tōtara Reserve Regional Park

Several large powelliphanta marchanti shells and one live snail have been found in Tōtara Reserve Regional Park. (File image)

The hunt is on for clues to solve the mystery of how several shells and a live powelliphanta marchanti snail ended up in a Manawatū reserve.

Several large powelliphanta marchanti shells and one live snail have been found in the park in the Pohangina Valley.

Horizons biodiversity advisor Ruby Mountford-McAuley said the regional council was keen to find out how the carnivorous snail got there so it can better protect them.

She said there were a few theories.

"So, potentially they have washed down from the Ruahine Ranges, where they are usually found, or that potentially they were released through human intervention at some stage."

Ruby Mountford-McAuley said another theory was they were part of a remnant population that was recovering due to increased pest control in the reserve.

"So, we're really looking for anyone that has any memories of them releasing snails or maybe a family trip out to release snails.

"The more we can find out about where they've come from the better we can look after them."

Mountford-McAuley said the shells found to date were identified by national snail expert Dr Kath Walker.

Powelliphanta marchanti are one of our most threatened invertebrates and are prone to predation by rats, hedgehogs, pigs and possums.

They are a large snail with a maximum diameter of 54mm, and have a yellow-brown shell.

Mountford-McAuley said sub species of the snail, which are found in the North and South Island, were often endemic to very specific areas.

"It's a really exciting thing because the more habitats we can find them in the safer they are because they are quite limited [in Manawatū] to the ranges."

Winter was the best time for powelliphanta marchanti spotting, as the wetter weather causes the snails to become more active.

Intrepid snail spotters were asked that if they see one to take note of the location, take a photo and let Horizons Regional Council know.

Powelliphanta marchanti and their shells were legally protected under the Wildlife Act and should not be removed.

If you spot an endangered snail contact Horizons on freephone 0508 800 80.