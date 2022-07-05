Police car 'accidentally' rammed in Palmerston North

A patrol car was rammed at BP on Botanical Rd, but police say it wasn’t intentional.

A patrol car has been rammed by a vehicle at a petrol station in Palmerston North, but police say it wasn’t intentional.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said she was waiting at the BP Service Station on Botanical Rd to use the car wash just after 3pm on Tuesday when the incident unfolded.

“I drove into the car wash and I heard a loud bang, some skidding and a high engine sound.”

The vehicle allegedly struck a police car before “screaming” through the forecourt and narrowly missing the pumps.

“It was so fast. I don’t know how he didn’t hit the pumps.”

Police officers were now outside the station and no one was being allowed to enter via Botanical Rd, she said.

“Cars on Pioneer [Highway] had to pull over to avoid being hit...he took off up Pioneer.”

A police media spokesperson said police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop at BP but the vehicle did not to stop.

“The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so by the officer and collided with the police car as it drove away - initial information suggests it was not a deliberate ‘ramming’.

“The incident caused minor damage to the police car and the officer was uninjured.”

They said the car left the scene at speed and inquiries were under way to locate the driver.