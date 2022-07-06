Ashhurst crash victim remembered for 'fantastic attitude and larger-than-life smile'

Manawatū cheese maker and farmers’ market manager Alison Leber was killed in a car crash at Ashhurst on Saturday.

A woman who died in a car crash in Manawatū is being remembered for her great smile and attitude.

Alison Leber, 59, died after a two-car crash at the intersection of Ashhurst and Hillcrest roads just before 7am on Saturday. A person in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Leber worked at Pohangina cheese company Cartwheel Creamery and also managed the Feilding Farmers’ Market.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said Leber’s death was absolutely tragic.

“She was there [at the farmers’ market] on Friday, bright and bubbly, and the next day she was gone. My heart goes out to her husband and family.

“It is a big loss to the community. She just got involved in a role as a manager of the farmers’ market. She had so much potential.”

Worboys said Leber was a bubbly person who everybody instantly connected with.

Leber was born and raised near Seattle, into a family that started one of the first wineries in Washington State.

She was an early proponent of the “slow food” movement, and had over three decades of experience in the food, wine and cheese industry.

She worked with councils on food policies, and was involved with non-profit organisations supporting local farmers and chefs.

In a Feilding & District Promotion column published in the Feilding-Rangitīkei Herald in March, Leber said she wanted people to know where their food came from, who produced it and to learn what was fresh and in season.

“Farmers’ markets have always been near and dear to my heart, they are a vital part of our community,” she said.

Leber had been married to Kiwi Brian Huse for 24 years, and they raised two children.

Alison Leber, second from right, working at Cartwheel Creamery in Pohangina, Manawatū.

Feilding & District Promotion chairman Carl Bates said supporting the local growers and producers, and their businesses, was massively important to Leber.

A memorial book would be set up at the farmers’ market on Friday, and he encouraged people attending to write down a message or a memory.

The book would be given to Leber’s family.

Cartwheel Creamery posted a tribute to her on social media on Tuesday: “It is with deepest sorrow that we have to say our friend and team member at Cartwheel Creamery Alison Leber died in the weekend as a result of a car accident.

“We are extremely lucky to have had her in our lives over the last 18 months and we are grieving for our loss. Our hearts go out to all her friends and family.”

After the company’s post, tributes started pouring on to social media pages as friends and relatives recalled how Leber lived. Many people called her a loving, passionate and selfless person.

The Hokowhitu Farmers’ Market team also expressed their grief on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken to hear of this loss. Alison was always cheerful with a larger than life smile, a fantastic attitude and so much warmth and passion for Cartwheel Creamery cheese.

“She will be missed enormously by the local farmers’ market family.”

A post by Whanganui River Markets stated: “We were saddened and shocked to find out why Alison hadn’t made it to our market on Saturday.

“Her friendly smile and warm welcome made an impression on Cartwheel Cheese’s customers from our community.”

A Give A Little page has been set up by Leber’s flatmate.