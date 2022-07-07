'We had to do something to keep them safe': Swimming classes for young refugees gain interest

A survival swimming programme for refugees is hoping to equip them with the skills necessary to ensure summer drownings become a thing of the past.

Freyberg High School ESOL head of department Leigh Scott said she was horrified at the drownings around the country over the summer months, but after four people died in the Manawatū River it became personal.

Freyberg’s school community had connections with the families of Blae Ler Paw, 11, and Mu Mu, 27, who drowned at Ahimate Beach on December 30. They came to New Zealand from a refugee camp in Thailand after fleeing Myanmar.

Toetu Tonisitino, 39, and Aukusitino Ioane, 25, drowned at the same swimming spot three days later on January 2.

READ MORE:

* Power of the river demands drowning prevention moves

* Nelson school’s swimming programme faces the axe even after record drownings

* Swimming coach calls for more pool space in Palmerston North



The tragedies drove Scott to do everything she could to prevent similar disasters.

“I was very clear that I wanted a programme that not only taught them what to do while they are in the river, but also how to support people when you are out of the river, so we can prevent people from just jumping in and drowning as well, which happened in many of the cases over summer.

“These refugee families are coming to live life in New Zealand, so I felt we needed something like this. I knew we had to do something to keep them safe, I just didn’t know where to start.”

It was a fateful meeting with Sport Manawatū active recreation lead Keegan Bremner that saw the project get off the ground.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The programme gives swimmers basic survival techniques, like learning to float on their back.

Bremner had only been in his position for a few months when he learned about the drownings, and felt he could make a difference with his work.

“My role is in youth development, wellbeing and enjoyment, but I also work on overcoming the barriers for people, in this case the refugee community.”

Bremner collaborated with Scott and Splashsave and created a 10-week curriculum that included fundamental swimming, survival and rescue lessons.

“I can already see the growth in them since their first day in the pool.

“The first day they were all clinging to the side rail, and now they are out there with big smiles on their faces. It's very rewarding to see for everybody involved.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Class members enjoy the Freyberg Community Pool.

Sport Manawatū, on behalf of Sport NZ, allocated $11,435 for the classes from the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund.

A total of $730,000 was also put into the greater Manawatū region for projects that targeted inactive youth.

Four weeks into the swimming programme, there was now interest from other schools keen to get on board and offer their young refugees the same skills.

“This has provided the resources to get the programme up and running in a way that can translate into extending the programme so that more refugee community members are able to benefit,” Bremner said.