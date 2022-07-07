Police release name after 'unexplained' death of Whanganui woman

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a woman’s death in Whanganui.

Police are appealing for information following the unexplained death of a Whanganui woman.

Sandra Frances Hepburn, 59, died on Monday on her way to hospital after police were called to a Harrison St address after reports of an injury at 9.15am.

Whanganui area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said at the time that police were treating the death as unexplained while they made inquiries to establish what happened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told Stuff one fire engine had responded to the address for a medical emergency at 9.17am.

A St John media spokesperson said they had also received a call at 9.12am and dispatched one quick response vehicle and two ambulances.

One patient was treated and sent to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition. However, police said she died en rotue.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of Hepburn’s death and urged anyone who might have been in the area on the morning of July 4, or who may have seen anything untoward, to reach out.

Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 220704/6516.