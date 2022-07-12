Wind causes havoc across Horowhenua, Manawatū, but rainfall forecast reduces

Severe weather warnings and watches cover much of the country. The Far South is the only area currently not under some type of severe weather warning or watch.

Wild wind has blown over trees and moved loose trampolines as the region braces for bad weather to hit, but the rainfall has not been as bad as predicted.

Severe weather has hit most of the country, with heavy rain, high winds and snow forecast for almost all regions.

MetService had issues a strong wind watch for Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds from 2am Tuesday to 10am Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning had also been issued for the Tararua Range, with 90 to 130mm of rain expected.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Trees down, highways closed after heavy wind and rain strikes Manawatū

* Surface flooding, rapid river rise, as 'significant' rainfall hits Northland

* Strong winds lash South Canterbury high country



“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Firefighters were called to multiple weather events on Tuesday morning, according to a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson.

In Palmerston North firefighters attended two incidents for a roof lifting off houses at 5am and 8.30am.

In Horowhenua, a tree had fallen down in Foxton at 6.45am and two fire trucks attended a “weather-related incident” in Ōhau at 7.30am.

There were four instances of firefighters having to deal with a trampoline in the wind. They were also called to two houses with lifting roofs and flooding at another house.

A person in Milson in Palmerston North also reported on Facebook their trampoline being blown away on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said a small tree had fallen on State Highway 1, just north of Levin, near Lindsay Rd, about 8.30am. Contractors had been called to clear the tree.

The spokesperson said trees had fallen on Koputaroa Rd, near Koputaroa, about 5.15am, on Tennent Drive north of Tokomaru about 6am and on Tangimoana Rd, at Tangimoana, about 7.15am.

There were no injuries and contractors had been working to clear the road.

Horowhenua fire group manager Chris Faithfull said fire crews had been having a busy Tuesday morning attending calls for “minimal calls” or natural disasters that required help.

“We’ve just had high winds and the ground is already saturated from existing rain. So we’ve got trees down and roof iron flying and fences falling over.”

The wind was supposed to increase during the afternoon and he asked people who owned trampolines to store the tramps securely because some had been blowing around.

Power was down in multiple parts of Horowhenua.

Powerco was clearing trees from lines north of Foxton, which cut power to 26 properties.

Electra's outage map shows reported power cuts in Tokomaru, Shannon, Moutoa, Levin and Ōhau, with more than 60 properties affected.

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff were monitoring river levels and preparing to respond to the forecast rain.

Horizons controller Craig Grant said Metservice’s rainfall forecast had reduced slightly and predicted river level models had dropped.

“At this stage we are still anticipating a floodgate opening for Moutoa on the Manawatū River between Shannon and Foxton around midnight [on Tuesday night] ... operation of the Makino Stream floodgates near Feilding is looking less likely now.

Murray Wilson/Stuff The Moutoa floodgates are expected to be opened on Tuesday night. (File photo).

“However, we will be watching this closely this afternoon when the rain is forecasted to arrive as localised rainfall can impact the stream quickly.”

Grant said the Manawatū catchment looked like it would be affected the most from the anticipated rain, but the council would monitor all of its river systems.

Soils were saturated and rivers, stream and drains were already full.

Grant said Horizons river management staff had been checking flood protection assets in the past 24 hours.

There was a problem with one of the drain gates in the Ōpiki basin. When the lower Tokomaru River levels reached a certain height, the gate closed to stop the river flowing backing up the Ōkuku drain.

The gate was not closing as it should and staff were working on a temporary fix. A proper repair would be done once water levels dropped. Landowners in the area have been notified.

Grant had been in touch with the region’s city and district councils and no issues were reported overnight.

The Tararua District Council issued a severe weather warning on Monday night for probable flooding near Woodville, but on Tuesday it announced the rain was not as heavy as expected.

“Revised modelling of the Manawatū River level indicates that a level of up to 9.8 metres may eventuate and not 12 metres as originally predicted.”

The council would keep its emergency operations centre on standby and monitor the weather and rivers.

There was some flooding around Woodvile and the council was closing Range Rd. It was likely Broomfield Rd and Station St would also need to be closed.

As a precaution the council had closed Ferry Reserve.

The council’s main location of concern was the Manawatū River in the Manawatū Gorge, with river levels set to rise to 12 metres, the council said in a statement.

“This could cause a backlog of river water in the Woodville area that may have an effect on the wastewater plant in Woodville.

“It will also likely cause flooding in the Woodville area if the drains become overwhelmed.”

Cameron Horne, who runs Timeless Horse Treks near the entrance to the Manawatū Gorge, had moved his horses to high ground.

Their grazing paddocks were right next to the Manawatū River and he was hopeful river levels wouldn’t get too high.

“A lot of the water that’s going to flood is coming from right up behind Dannevirke and Norsewood so it’s got a bit of travelling to do.”

He was a bit nervous because when the river levels rose, there was too much water trying to fit through the gorge and it would back up.

“The plug hole is not big enough.”