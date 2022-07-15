Safety improvements confirmed for 'nightmare' Ashhurst intersection

A woman with a baby in a pram hurriedly crosses the intersection of Ashhurst and Hillcrest roads.

Give way signs and road markings will be added to an Ashhurst intersection by the Palmerston North City Council after a recent fatal crash, bringing relief to commuters.

The move comes after Ashhurst resident Alison Leber, 59, died in a two-car crash at the intersection of Ashhurst and Hillcrest roads just before 7am on July 2.

While the cause of the crash was still under investigation, residents who had been raising safety concerns over the “nightmare” intersection for more than a decade said the tragedy could have been avoided.

The speed limit on two roads – Hillcrest and Mulgrave roads – merging at the intersection was reduced, in 2021. However, residents said the reduction hardly made a difference.

Hillcrest Rd resident Peter Pearce said lowering the nearby speed limit had not helped.

“Even though the speed limit has been reduced to 50kph [on Mulgrave Rd through to Harrisons Rd], it is difficult to slow down, particularly for heavy vehicles, as the road goes downhill.

“We have been warning people to accelerate hard if they go to the intersection. The speed limit is 50kph, but it is often difficult to reduce the speed downhill, leading to crashes.”

He said the council should have consulted residents to come up with an effective solution, and there had been at least two crashes at the intersection, including one that was fatal.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Residents have been raising safety concerns over the ‘nightmare’ intersection for more than a decade.

Neil Alexander, who also lives on Hillcrest Rd, said the situation had worsened over the last 18 months.

The flow of traffic had increased in the area due to the diversion from York and Short streets to State Highway 3 and the Saddle Rd.

“Both the Hillcrest Rd and the intersection have become a traffic nightmare due to inflow of vehicles trying to speed to get ahead of heavy vehicles heading onto Saddle Rd.

“It is because of several modifications in speed limits, road closures, intersection changes and road layouts.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Ashhurst resident Peter Pearce says the council should consult residents to come up with effective solutions.

“As a vehicle takes Hillcrest Rd, it speeds uphill through a blind spot near a railway line, then drives up and down the hill into a worse blind intersection.”

Manawatū residents had been pushing for action at the intersection and connecting roads for more than 11 years.

Resident Petra Thorn said Leber’s fatal crash could have been avoided.

“It is not easy to take a right at the intersection. A lot of residents have rung the council in the past and told them that there would be a death shortly.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Due to the angulation and gradient of the road, motorists on Hillcrest Rd often find it difficult to see vehicles coming from the left.

“The council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency may listen now.”

She said they needed to reduce the speed on Hillcrest Rd, and install speed bumps “on all three sides of roads merging at the intersections.

“Also, someone should monitor the traffic if traffic is diverted to the area due to roadworks on State Highway 3.”

Waka Kotahi only had record of two minor crashes at the intersection since 2019.

Supplied/Stuff Alison Leber who died in a car crash in Ashhurst.

But, as many as 16 minor and non-injury crashes had occurred on Ashhurst and Harrisons road since 2001.

Council chief infrastructure officer Sarah Sinclair said council staff met with police at the crash site last Thursday to discuss their findings and any potential safety improvements to the intersection.

“The intersection has good visibility and relies on drivers giving way. [However], following a conversation with police yesterday, we will be installing more signs and signage related road markings (such as a give way triangle).”

However, residents’ pleas to install a safety camera at the intersection have not been met.

Supplied/Stuff Deceased Alison Leber with her husband Brian Huse. Alison died in a car crash at the intersection of Ashhurst and Hillcrest Rd on July 2.

The speed limit on Hillcrest Rd is 60kph, and Mulgrave Rd through to the Harrisons Rd intersection is 50kph.

Leber’s husband Brian Huse said he was glad “the council is going to make some improvements”.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Leber’s flatmate to assist the family.