80 people still unable to return home as man barricades himself in Levin house

Police, Fire and Emergency and ambulance staff were at the scene on Thursday night.

About 80 people evacuated from their properties in Levin.

Police surround residence on Bledisloe St, emergency services on scene overnight.

Man believed to be Paul Smith is barricaded inside, claims to have weapons and chemical agents.

Paul says he’s being illegally evicted and will resist attempts to remove him from the property.

About 80 people have been evacuated from their homes after a man barricaded himself inside a house in Levin, police say.

A standoff with armed police was unfolding on Bledisloe St, Levin, starting on Thursday evening and extending Friday morning.

Nearby residents have been asked to leave their homes as a precaution, police said. The Armed Offenders Squad was at the scene.

“We know it can be upsetting to be asked to leave your home – especially when we’re not able to say much about the incident that’s prompted this – but public safety must always be our number one priority,” Inspector Sarah Stewart said.

“The welfare of the displaced residents is very important and we’re grateful to Horowhenua District Council staff who are assisting with temporary accommodation, when displaced residents don’t have family or friends nearby to stay with.”

On Friday morning a police spokesperson said the self-harm related incident was ongoing. A police negotiation team remained in communication with the person, the spokesperson said.

The person is understood to be Paul Smith, who neighbours say lives at the property, and who on Thursday morning called Stuff's Manawatū newsroom in an agitated state, saying he was about to be evicted and that he had weapons and chemicals at the property.

“This specialist team are highly skilled and work hard to help resolve incidents without loss of life, injury, or damage to property,” Inspector Stewart said.

Fire and Emergency NZ and ambulance staff were assisting the police response on Thursday night.

Cordons were in place near the house, while more than a dozen police officers could be seen in the area.

Bledisloe St will remain cordoned between Freyberg and Cobham St until the incident is resolved and members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Freyberg St resident Rob Anderson said he was evacuated from his home by police five minutes after arriving home from work, and was told by an officer evacuees could go to the local library.

Anderson went out for a meal, and was able to return home by 9:30pm.

At that point, Bledisloe St was still blocked off, as well as eastern Liverpool St and Cobham St, he said.

Earlier, Horowhenua district mayor Bernie Wanden said about 80 people had used a welfare centre the council had set up.

Wanden said the council had provided comfort, food and, on the advice of police, accommodation either with family and friends or at motels.

"I think we've looked after them extremely well, you know in a situation that is slightly out of the norm, both staff and community have been able to get together and support one-another."

Most people were very understanding, but there was some anxiety, he said.

"Communications about the incident itself will come from police."

Asked when people would be able to return to their homes, he said it was a question for the police.

The reason for the evacuation "is something we haven't shared with them", Wanden said, as it was a police incident.

However, Cobham St resident Tyla Porteous found herself shut inside the cordon with her 1-year old son and partner.

About 6pm last night, as they were preparing to evacuate, police told them it was now it was too late and to get back inside their home. It was just them and one other house that had not been evacuated.

She said police had blocked off her driveway, which was being used as a set-up point.

She said the man at the property, which was next door to hers, was “a good neighbour” who “just wants to live in his house”.

“I just want to give him a cuddle, it’s so sh*t. Paul is a good neighbour.”

This morning Porteous and her partner took food and drinks out for emergency services volunteers who had been out all night, but were immediately told to get back inside. There is a Co2 oxygen chamber in her driveway, and people with masks come in, redress, and refill their tanks about every hour.

Police have described the ongoing situation as a self-harm incident.