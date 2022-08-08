'Serious consequences' for students involved in alleged egging

Students from Palmerston North Boys’ High School have been punished after an alleged egging incident.

Schoolboys involved in an alleged house egging incident that escalated into a violent altercation have been punished by their school.

Police had investigated a disorder incident at a house in Kelvin Grove, on the outskirts of Palmerston North.

Stuff understands it was a group of students from Palmerston North Boys’ High School’s boarding hostel, College House, who went to the house of another student on Tutaki Rd.

The group of students allegedly threw eggs and stones at the house, then there was a fight between the group and the student and his father.

READ MORE:

* Hato Pāora College students excluded after 'investigation into inappropriate sexual behaviour'

* West Auckland high school brawl 'sparked by rap battle'

* Suspensions, police involvement follow school girls' fight



Two people were seen at the emergency department at Palmerston North Hospital and discharged.

Boys’ High rector David Bovey told Stuff the students had been punished, but he couldn’t provide any details for privacy reasons.

“Following our investigation the matter was dealt with accordingly, with serious consequences for those involved,” he said.

A police spokesperson said a youth was referred to Youth Aid in relation to possessing an offensive weapon.