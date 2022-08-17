'Brazen, organised and violent': Increase in retail crime a societal issue

The incident at Downtown is part of a string of retail crime being committed across New Zealand.

Retail crime is organised, brazen and violent and costs the country more than $1 billion a year, according to a retail advocacy group.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said smash and grabs, ram raids and general burglaries were significant issues impacting the retail sector across multiple locations and were often committed by the same offenders.

His comments came after an incident at Downtown in Palmerston North last Tuesday, when about 30 teens assaulted food court staff and damaged and stole property.

He said there was no single silver-bullet solution to retail crime, which was a significant societal issue that required multiple approaches.

Retail NZ had supported recent law and policy changes to address the increase in crime, which was costing Aotearoa an estimated $1 billion a year, he said.

“Retailers across the country are valued members of communities, we know that Kiwis support multiple steps to address this escalating issue.”

A spokesperson for Downtown on Broadway said security at the centre had been increased following last week’s incident, and they were working proactively with police to assist with inquiries.

“We are also providing support to the retailers involved on Tuesday.

Supplied A group of teens attacked retailers and caused extensive damage at Downtown on Broadway last Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our retailers and customers at Downtown remains our top priority to ensure we are providing a welcoming environment for everyone.”

Palmerston North City Council risk and resilience manager Jason McDowell said the council regularly met with police staff and political leaders, and had been in touch with them again after the incident.

He said police had access to the council’s CCTV network, and the council would assist police where they could.

“Just like our community we were extremely disappointed to see what occurred last week.

“We are putting this issue on our agenda for our next inter-agency Safety Advisory Board, and will consider whether our Mangai Atawhai - City Ambassadors programme may also be able to assist.”

Manawatū police tactical prevention manager Joseph Salisbury said police were working with retailers in the central business district, and had rostered officers to ensure there was a strong police presence outside school hours.

Supplied Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford supports new law and order policies that address an increase in organised, brazen and violent retail crime (file photo).

He said as a preventative measure work groups were asked to be vigilant and have a visual presence, but there was also work being done with the young people involved.

“We know that this has a far-reaching impact on our community, and our youth teams are working really hard on this situation as well as other unrelated, but similar, activity.”

Stuff approached several retailers in Palmerston North’s inner city, but none were willing to publicly talk about the issue.

Each said they were scared of retaliation or becoming a “target” of the group.

One store had just employed a security guard after another incident on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of disorder and shoplifting in The Square at about 4.10pm.

A police spokesperson said the disorder incident involved a group of about 10 young people.

There were other teens nearby, but they were not directly involved.

“One caller also advised that they thought one of the group had a nail gun, but this was not substantiated and police did not locate a weapon of any kind.

“Police know these types of incidents are very concerning for retailers and members of the public.

“We are continuing to make inquiries into this incident, in order to identify those involved.”

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour from groups of young people were advised to report it to police by calling 111.