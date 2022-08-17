From the classroom to the runway - Nga Tawa designers impress

Nga Tawa Diocesan School designers Brooke Wilson, left, and Tanika Whale, right, with models Helena Olney, centre left, and Rebecca Kong.

Five Rangitīkei students were finalists in the prestigious Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, with two scooping awards.

The recent awards are the longest-running fashion design awards of its type in New Zealand.

The big winners on the night were Nga Tawa Diocesan School year 13 students Brooke Wilson and Tanika Whale, who finished first and second, respectively, in the natural fibres category.

Whale also won the Gore District Council auaha (creative) narrative award for a garment creatively and visually intertwined with her culture.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch designer wins Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore

* New natural fibres section for Hokonui Fashion Design Awards

* Chinese polytechnic to sign fashion student exchange deal with SIT



Her harakeke (flax) garment was chosen from more than 200 entries.

Nga Tawa textiles teacher Larissa Mackereth, has been helping her year 12 and year 13 students create their garments for the past eight weeks as part of an NCEA assessment standard.

Mackereth presented her students with the opportunity to put their work on the runway and experience the highs and lows of a fashion show.

Six students entered their finished designs and five were selected for the runway.

“I love the process of designing and creating and am so proud of the girls for producing work to such a high standard,” Mackereth said.

“They put their heart and soul into their designs, spending every minute they could in my classroom.”

Textiles wasn’t a subject option for Mackereth’s when she was young. Her mother taught her to sew at home.

She was grateful to have a platform to share her knowledge of material and fabric with her students and offer them opportunities that created a pathway to the fashion industry.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Nga Tawa Diocesan School designers and models.

Wilson’s success has inspired her to consider design school next year. Her winning wool design was an intricate process.

Hailing from a sheep and beef farm, Wilson wanted to showcase how fortunate she was to have experienced a rural upbringing.

The wool in her dress came from her family pet, Annie, a Romney lamb she raised and shore at about 6 months old.

Wilson felted Annie’s wool, turning it into a piece of fabric by connecting the individual fibres so she could sew an outfit out of it.

“I flew down to Gore to attend the awards with my mum and nana. It was so special to see my own design and those of my classmates walking down the runway.

“I was super nervous when they called out the top three names onto the stage for my category, especially because my name was called out last.”

Wilson was over the moon when she was announced as the winner.

“It was such a buzz and something I will never forget.”