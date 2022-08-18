Scafit achieves international standard for health and safety

Manawatū-Whanganui scaffolding business Scafit has been awarded an international standard of health-and-safety management.

After years of preparation, Manawatū-Whanganui scaffolding business Scafit has received a demanding international standard of health-and-safety management.

Scafit has received its ISO 45001 certification for health and safety management from Telarc Limited.

Only 400 companies in New Zealand have achieved the standard.

To acquire the certification companies must demonstrate excellent long-term health and safety management, monitoring and reporting.

This includes providing evidence that best practice health and safety management has been part of the company culture for more than five years.

Owners Nicki and Dave Crowley first saw the benefits of focusing on health and safety when they began working towards their accreditation for the ACC workplace safety management standards 12 years ago.

“Initially we were driven by ACC’s financial rebates, but as soon as we started focusing on health and safety it really began to improve the way we do things to improve our company culture,” Nicki said.

The Crowleys employ about 60 staff at their two sites in Palmerston North and Whanganui, and can have up to 150 sites scaffolded across the lower North Island at any one time of varying sizes and complexity.

Nicki said Scafit’s focus on health and safety helped with recruitment and retention because staff knew they cared about them and put health and safety as a priority.

The Crowleys offer their team benefits including life-and-trauma insurance, physios, massage, psychologists and all-day breakfasts five days a week.

“We want to be top of our game so that our staff are safe and happy at work. We are incredibly proud of our team. Everyone was part of the journey to achieve the ISO 45001.”

The Crowleys established Scafit in 2006 with just a ute and a trailer load of steel.

“It took Dave three and a half days to do our first scaffolding. Today that job would take our guys three hours,” Nicki said.

The Crowleys have invested heavily in the past 17 years to ensure they are only using the safest, strongest scaffolding steel available.

It is sourced from Germany and lasts more than 40 years.