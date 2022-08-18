Palmerston North household cops a random shot in the dark

Lauren Faas woke up to find a stray bullet had pierced her window in the night at her Meadowbrook Dr home in Cloverlea, Palmerston North.

It was an unexpected shock for Lauren Faas as she opened her bedroom curtains on Tuesday morning .

A stray bullet had flown through the second-storey bedroom window of her Palmerston North home overnight and landed on the windowsill.

Leaving a hole the size of a tangerine, it failed to break through the curtain and fell beside the window.

No one was in the bedroom at the time and Faas said she was with her fiance downstairs when it happened, having already pulled the curtains closed earlier.

Supplied Lauren Faas is still completely unaware as to how it happened or where it came from.

“I just can’t understand where it’s come from,” said Faas.

“We didn’t hear anything. You sometimes hear people hunting sometimes in the distance but that wasn’t the case that night.

“We’ve got a dog and we’d expect it to have piped up but they didn’t hear a thing.”

Faas lived on Meadowbrook Drive in Cloverlea and her house backed on to paddocks at the northern edge of Palmerston North.

The window that was shot out faced these paddocks, leading her to believe it must have come from the fields.

A development consortium involving Higgins owned the field directly behind their home, while prominent car salesman and speedway promoter Bruce Robertson owned the property further along towards Rangitīkei Line.

Supplied Lauren Faas says police will not investigate because it is the first time a bullet has been fired into the home.

While Robertson said he did not reside at that property and was unaware of the incident, he expressed surprise at a stray bullet.

Police were called, but Faas said their concern was minimal.

“The cops came, they thanked us for letting them know, and they took the bullet away.

“Because it’s only the one bullet and it’s the first time its happened, they said they weren’t going to investigate.”

When contacted, a police spokesperson said they had no record of attending an incident on that street.

While no one was hurt, Faas was understandably shaken by the incident and said it had raised a list of questions.

“I just don’t understand how it happened. How far away was the shot fired from?

“Was it any of the neighbouring properties or just people being irresponsible? What if it happens again?”

Despite the shock of events, Faas luckily managed to get a new window installed the same day.