Athletes pull off impressive times at winter track and field meet

ATHLETICS: Last Sunday’s winter track series event in Masterton saw small numbers of competitors but creditable performances.

Top billing goes to Sam Ridsdale who achieved a personal best in clearing 1.75 metres and won the high jump.

He also won the 200m sprint in 25.60 seconds.

Angus Lyver also cleared 1.75m in the high jump before taking out the 400m race in 51.98sec and tossing the javelin out to 42.58m.

Brayden Grant was second in the 400m in 52.77sec.

It was good to see Sam Mackinder back on the track. She had a busy day clearing 1.55m in the high jump.

Leaping 4.99m in the long jump and getting the javelin out to 35.64m, Juliet McKinlay was quickest over the 80m hurdles clocking 13.32sec.

She cleared 1.40m in the high jump and was out to 4.66m in the long jump.

Masters athlete Dale McMillan’s best javelin throw was 23.42m and she took 3min 10.50sec for the 800m – a race won by Angela Dukes in 2min 33.38sec.

The final round of this series will take place in Palmerston North on September 11.

An apology if I put anyone wrong when last week I got the date for the Athletics Manawatū Whanganui Road Championships wrong. It is being held on Saturday at Mansfield.

Racing starts at 1pm with the 10km races for senior men, senior women, masters men, under 20 men and the open walk.

The senior men’s race should be taken out by Damien Lardner with the somewhat inconsistent Andre Le Pine Day being his greatest threat.

Nelson Doolan is one of two entrants in the under 20 race and it would not be surprising to see him challenging the senior men for line honours.

The womens race is likely to be fought out between Ellen Schaef and masters champion Sally Gibbs, with Stephanie Walker likely to keep them honest.

There is quite a range of groups in the masters men with David Lovelock expected to be among the leaders.

Lucas Martin should dominate the walk.

Races for the under 8s are over 1km and due to start at 1.45pm, with 1.55pm being the start time for the 3km races for the under 12 and under 14 grades.

Whanganui’s Aiden Billing is the standout entry in the boys under 12 race and Will Sablerolle-Stone is the likely the favourite in the under 14 event.

The under 10s race over 2km is at 2pm with Adrian Hiri expected to be prominent.

The final set of races, which start at 2.20pm, will see the both male and female under 16s and under 18s, plus under 20 and masters women competing for the title racing over 5km.

Athletes to watch out for would be Emma Fergusson in the under 20 race, while the under 16 womens race possibly has the most competitive field with Courtney Fitzgibbon likely to be challenged by Hayley Cornwall and Taylor Trow.

It was somewhat disappointing to learn Athletics New Zealand decided to transfer the 2023 North Island Colgate Games from Palmerston North to Whanganui citing the difficulty attendees were having in obtaining accommodation.

The concern being that with the city also hosting a major music event it does not have sufficient accommodation.

This is quite surprising especially as the two events have completely differing target audiences.

The city is an education centre and with these events taking place in January during the holiday sessions it is quite surprising the hostel accommodation in the various institutions was not able to be tapped into.

Our Commonwealth Games gold medallists have not been resting on their laurels with Tom Walsh finishing second in two meetings in the days immediately after the Games, and Hamish Kerr gaining third place in the Diamond league meeting.

It was great to see them getting a bit of relaxation meeting up for a round of golf at the famous St Andrews course in Scotland.

I haven’t seen who won the bragging rights but the video I saw of Tom teeing off was impressive.