Police have confirmed a man died in a single vehicle collision on Halcombe Rd near Feilding. (File pic)

Police have confirmed that a single vehicle crash near Feilding last night was fatal.

The crash on Halcombe Rd, to the north-west of Feilding, involved a single male occupant who was found dead at the scene at 4.34pm on Thursday.

The police’s serious crash unit and two fire trucks were alerted to the crash and diversions were in place between Halcombe and Mingaroa Rd.

Police said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.