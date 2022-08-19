Awapuni synthetic track up and running

The first trials on Awapuni’s new polytrack have taken place.

Synthetic track action in the Central Districts has shifted up a gear with the first trial meeting successfully held at Awapuni.

The recently completed surface at the Palmerston North course, which opened for trackwork a fortnight ago, hosted eight 1000m heats on Thursday morning and passed with flying colours.

Construction on the $13.5 million track began in January with the bulk of funds from the Provincial Growth Fund with the Race group, which runs racing at Awapuni and Trentham, contributing $3 million .

The Cambridge and Riccarton synthetic tracks are up and running and while Awapuni isn’t due to stage its first fixture under race day conditions until 2023, it could come into play earlier if required.

READ MORE:

* Derby start for unbeaten Shamus in the balance

* Synthetic track at Awapuni racecourse on track for summer

* Two top racehorses test positive for meth at Anzac Day race meeting



“There isn’t a race meeting here until May of next year and we haven’t had anything confirmed with regards to the day,” Awapuni racing manager Kim Treweek said.

“But if the weather continues, the pressure may come on to run a synthetic meeting so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that we could run within the next month if need be.”

Experienced horseman Peter Didham had runners from his stable in four of Thursday’s eight heats and was pleased with the outcome.

“It wasn’t the easiest of days, it was raining most of the time, but the heats were good and it all went off well,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great training asset for Awapuni and they say it’s at its best when it’s wet, and it’s wet seven or eight months of the year.

“It will be very good for us next year, to be honest it was difficult training here in the winter when the tracks were very wet and going through the pain of building a new track. It’s here now and everyone will be using it.

“I spoke to the riders and they were pretty happy, it’s in the early stages and it went very well.”

His comments were echoed by Race track co-ordinator Daniel Aimes.

“We had positive feedback from everybody and the jockeys said it was nice to ride on. There was rain on the day and it obviously didn’t affect it so it was another positive step forward.”

As has been the case at Cambridge and Riccarton, the synthetic surface isn’t to the liking of all horses.

“We have to embrace it, and it’s not the answer to everything, and it’s not going to suit every horse,” Didham said.

“I galloped one the other day and she didn’t handle it all and then went to the jump outs on the grass on Tuesday and won.

“We’ve got other horses that go really well on it, and it’s a matter of identifying what’s handling it and what’s not.”