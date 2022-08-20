UCOL photography students win big at Iris Awards

UCOL student Andy Jenkins receives the photography-student-of-the-year award at the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography’s Iris Awards.

UCOL’s photography students won 34 awards, including student photographer of the year, in the student category at the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography’s Iris Awards.

UCOL senior photography lecturer Ian Rotherham said the students were working towards photography diplomas, certificates and degrees.

“Not only did our students do well in terms of placing, but UCOL submitted approximately half of the 113 nationwide entries,” he said.

“It really highlights the commitment UCOL’s photography school has to the industry and puts our students in good stead as they look to make their mark as professional photographers.”

READ MORE:

* Greytown photographer turns the tide on difficult year with national honours

* Cheeky snap wins UCOL student Jack McKenzie photography award

* Four Manawatū photographers featured in city exhibition



The judges used the same criteria to judge the student category as the professional categories.

“We are pleased as punch to come away with 19 bronze, 14 silver, and photography student of the year. It’s a fantastic result.

“They’ve also worked very hard behind the scenes, it’s a huge logistical exercise that supports the event.

“They’ve shown great teamwork and leadership, throughout the awards and at the professional photography conference held over the weekend, which featured both international and New Zealand speakers.”

The top three students with the highest scores across three images submitted were re-judged by an international panel, with the best named photography student of the year.

“Two of our students made this final three, Andy Jenkins (NZ diploma in photography level 6) and Louise Knight (certificate in intermediate photography level 5), both of whom we are incredibly proud of.”

Andy Jenkins, a former soldier, won the student-photographer-of-the-year award and said the experience of entering was amazing.

“Prepping for the Iris Awards was all about paying attention to the finer details and going over my images with a fine tooth comb to make sure they were as good as they could be.

“This was my second year attending the awards [first time entering] so I already had an understanding of the outstanding level of work from other student photographers around the country.”