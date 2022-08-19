Where the Cyclones will finish still up in the air

With one game remaining the Manawatū Cyclones are in the odd position of still being able to qualify for the semifinals, but also are a chance of being relegated.

The Cyclones play Farah Palmer Cup premiership leaders Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday. They are sixth of the seven teams in the premiership, one point ahead of bottom-placed Wellington.

Manawatū have the bye in the final round next week, but if Wellington don’t get any points from their games against Bay of Plenty and Auckland in their final two rounds they will be relegated to the championship.

Coach Fusi Feaunati said: “It’s a real conundrum we’re sitting on, potentially being relegated but we could also still make the semifinals. It’s a real bizarre situation to be in.

“We haven’t focused on the result or focused on anything other than just making sure we’re clinical in the areas we need to be.”

He said they were still in control of their own destiny and if they won this weekend they would be a better chance of avoiding relegation.

“We’re not changing anything. We’ve got to be excited about the opportunity.”

Feaunati said Canterbury were a well-drilled side and would still be tough even if they would be missing their Black Ferns players, so weren’t taking them lightly.

“We’ve got to be on the game for the duration.”

Manawatū have been forced to make a couple of changes due to injury, but it was still a good team.

No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker is out with a sprained ankle and utility back Lauren Basillie’s season is over after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Front rower Sosoli Talawadua is out with injury and midfielder Vaine Greig is ill.

On-form lock Kahurangi Sturmey will start at No 8, so Jessica Fagan-Pease will start at lock alongside co-captain Rachael Rakatau.

Wing Alesha Williams moves to the bench, and youngsters Leiana Marshall-Barton and Hollyrae Mete start on the wings.

Frontrowers Ruby-May Ngaruhe and Mahalia Polson come onto the bench in place of Talawadua and Annemieke van Vliet

Lock Caterina Poletti and utility back Mia Maraku come onto the bench.

Manawatū Cyclones: 15 Selica Winiata (co-captain), 14 Leiana Marshall-Barton, 13 Janna Vaughan, 12 Corrineke Windle, 11 Hollyrae Mete, 10 Carys Dallinger, 9 Paige Lush; 8 Kahurangi Sturmey, 7 Rhiarna Ferris, 6 Layla Sae, 5 Jessica Fagan-Pease, 4 Rachael Rakatau (co-captain), 3 Willow Rowland, 2 Jayme Nuku, 1 Ngano Tavake. Reserves: 16 Mele Tavake, 17 Ruby-May Ngaruhe, 18 Mahalia Polson, 19 Elinor-Plum King, 20 Caterina Poletti, 21 Lucy Brown, 22 Alesha Williams, 23 Mia Maraku.

Kickoff: 4.35pm.