Agri-futures school programme launched to boost students’ skills

Farm 4 Life founder Tangaroa Walker is one of the people who will take students through activities.

A new programme is being launched to boost students’ agri-skills at two Manawatū schools.

Westpac Agri Futures, in association with Property Brokers and the Ministry for Primary Industries, is launching the in-schoolprogramme at Feilding High School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

The pilot programme will use a combination of tools, technology, champions, influencers and culminate in an event where rangatahi (young people) demonstrate their new-found skills, thanks to the New Zealand Rural Games Trust.

Farm 4 Life founder Tangaroa Walker, along with world champion shearer, Rowland Smith and others will lead students through activities required to achieve NCEA level 1 and 2 credits.

READ MORE:

* Red light puts a stop to Rural Games in Palmerston North

* Food and fibre careers day in Palmerston North to double in size

* Feilding High School wins Manawatū-Taranaki junior young farmers title



They’ll also meet and hang out with students who will demonstrate their skills.

The pilot was being organised by The New Zealand Rural Games Trust and was led by Feilding High School agri-teacher Kain Nixon.

“We’ve created modules to complement the curriculum,” Nixon said. “We are providing agri-teachers with quality teaching equipment from shearing hand pieces and tools to wool samples, break fence equipment and an artificial insemination demonstration model.

“Rangatahi will also have access to Farm 4 Life’s Hub, providing access to a multitude of instructional videos that will further expand their knowledge base and skill level.”

MPI director of investment, skills and performance, Cheyne Gillooly, said the aim of the pilot was to inspire and equip rangatahi across the year.

“There are tonnes of exciting and varied career opportunities available in the food and fibre sector and through this pilot programme we’ll help equip rangatahi with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

The year-long programme finishes with an event in October, where students get to demonstrate their new skills and have discussions with food and fibre sector champions.

Westpac New Zealand head of agribusiness Tim Henshaw said the bank was working with partners like the Rural Games trust to encourage more Kiwis to enter the rural workforce.

“We need more rangatahi embarking on rural careers to meet the increasing demand for staff across the country.

“Through Westpac agri-futures, we’re arming our young people with knowledge to better prepare them for the job ahead.”

The Westpac agri-futures pilot will be featured at National Field Days at Mystery Creek and the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Canterbury later this year.

Meanwhile, the annual agri-futures careers and clash of the colleges events will be held during the Rural Games in Palmerston North in March.