Swag of medals for small swim team

Palmerston North Girls’ High School swimmers Danica Phillips, left, Alina Wong, Milan Glintmeyer, Anika Moleta and Scout Carter with their big medal haul from the national secondary schools championships.

BRIIGHT YOUNG THINGS: For a tiny team, Palmerston North Girls’ High School’s swimmers more than made their presence felt at the national championships.

The team of Milan Glintmeyer, 14, Danica Phillips, 14, Scout Carter, 14, Alina Wong, 15, and Anika Moleta, 15, won a swag of medals and the overall trophy for best girls school at the national secondary school championships in Hamilton last month.

Many of the schools from the metro centres had teams much bigger.

Milan was the star of the Girls’ High team, winning gold medals in the 50-metre backstroke, the 100m backstroke, the 50m butterfly, the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m individual medley and 200m individual medley.

She also finished second in the 400m freestyle and the 4x50m medley relay and was third in the open 2x50m freestyle.

During the meeting she broke New Zealand records in the 100m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

Danica, Alina and Anika were the other team members in the 4x50m freestyle, while Milan teamed up with Alina in the 2x50m freestyle.

Alina also won a silver medal in the 200m individual medley, as well as bronze medal in the 200m backstroke, the 50m breast stroke and the 100m individual medley.

Milan said they were shocked when won the title.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North Girls’ High School swimmers Scout Carter, left, Anika Moleta Milan Glintmeyer, Alina Wong, and Danica Phillips are happy with their efforts at the national schools championships.

“There were teams of 20, 30 girls and just the five of us. I think it was a really good meet and it was really good fun hanging out with the girls, we did so well as a team.”

There had been a bit of sickness in the team before the event, but they all recovered to find their form.

“We’re very happy with the overall result and I couldn’t think of a better team than this,” Alina said.

Danica said they performed really well.

The group is all members of the Ice Breaker Aquatics club.