Ross Taylor tells his side of the story in new book

Retired Black Cap Ross Taylor in Palmerston North to promote his book Black and White.

New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor has examined all parts of his career, warts and all, in his new book.

Taylor, who retired from a long Black Caps career at the end of the summer, has just released his book Black and White, and he spoke at the Marist clubrooms in Palmerston North on Friday as part of the book tour.

Taylor, who was interviewed by his former Black and Central Districts team-mate Jamie How, said he came from Masterton to go to Palmerston North Boys’ High School when he was a teenager and all he wanted was to play for CD and New Zealand.

To play 450 games for New Zealand, win a world test championship final and come close in a couple of other World Cup finals was special and he was proud of his career.

READ MORE:

* Ross Taylor's demolition job of England in Dunedin highlights ODI career

* Ross Taylor's greatest XI: The innings that defined his Black Caps test career

* Where does Ross Taylor rank among New Zealand's test cricket greats?



David Unwin/Stuff Ross Taylor’s new book reveals details of his long career, warts and all.

Once he started looking back over his career and talking to people involved, more stories started coming out.

Taylor has covered numerous topics, including when he had the New Zealand captaincy taken off him in 2012 and the racism he faced during at a time during his career.

But, he stressed it was not something he experienced his whole career.

“I haven’t gone out to cause controversy, I just want to tell my side of the story.”

Sky Sport Former Black Caps skipper talks about his new book in an interview with Laura McGoldrick.

He said losing the captaincy was raw at the time, but friends and families rallied around him.

He has also outlined his relationship with friend and mentor Martin Crowe, who died in 2016, but had a huge effect on Taylor’s career.

Taylor said Crowe was a genius who gave his honest appraisal from afar.

Before he died Crowe wrote the foreword for Taylor’s book and Taylor referred back to what Crowe wrote before the world cup semifinal and final.

David Unwin/Stuff Ross Taylor is interviewed by former Black Cap and Central Districts batsman Jamie How.

Taylor said he would not have made his highest test score of 290 against Australia in 2015 if not for Crowe’s advice.

The first player to play 450 international matches for New Zealand across tests, one-dayers and twenty20s, Taylor has scored the most runs for New Zealand, made the most centuries and taken the most catches.

Taylor also held book signings in Feilding and Palmerston North on Friday.