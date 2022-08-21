Horowhenua design studio an award-winning labour of love

Nicola Ross amongst the ergonomic aesthetic household designs that have won her industry awards.

Alongside the restored Bank of New Zealand and new businesses gracing Foxton’s main street, Nicola Ross’ design studio appears part of a rejuvenation for the Horowhenua town.

After 15 years designing kitchens in Palmerston North, she relocated to the countryside and acquired a decaying shop a few doors down from the De Molen museum.

Previously a toy shop and newsagent, she restored the building and transformed it into a design studio worthy of any major city centre.

“We were told that back in the day, locals had accounts set up in the shop here,” said Ross.

“They’d pick up their pay packet at the bank, walk straight across the road, and pick up other supplies or treats for their families here.”

Ross acquired the building last year after moving to Foxton in 2020.

From there, she started her own business and this year, had entered her designs for the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association awards.

Within its first year, her business won the NKBA Excellence in Design Award for residential spatial innovation design, as well as the recognition award from the Wellington Chapter.

“It’s the first year I’ve personally been able to enter because when you work for someone else, that organisation gets the recognition.

“The awards are very technically based, so you’ve got to get your drawings right and it all falls under a points system.

“So for us, it’s really a recognition and validation that we’re doing the right thing.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A selection of the different materials, colours and aesthetics that Ross offers for clients looking to create a cosy home interior.

Ross’ passion for spatial design comes through when talking about her business, especially when it comes to helping clients think about the little details that often get overlooked.

While focused on kitchens primarily, she also helped design house interiors on a broader scale too, and said it was all interlinked.

“Any good design actually has to work first. It’s easy to make something look nice, but the daily human experience is the most important thing for me.

“So for example, we’re asking people if they’ve actually got enough storage for the things that they want or if there’s space for appliances like coffee machines.”

Ross said many of the conversations she’s had were about measurements and managing expectations.

“We’ve had customers who’ll have their eye on a really big bed or a big kitchen surface without realising where the size takes space away from.

“So we’ll say ‘OK, you can have the big bed, but now you don’t have any space between that and the bedside table to fit your sheets’.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The enormous kitchen surface at the rear of her shop is where Ross will sit with customers to ascertain which of her designs will fit in her clients’ new homes.

When it came to home design, she found suppliers across New Zealand for her materials and passed it on to the construction team.

When asked if she knew any clients who had tried to build her designs themselves, she said: “We’ve heard a few horror stories with varying degrees of success.”

Nicola Ross Design was a young business with only a year under its belt.

When asked what the future was for Ross, her answer was simple but all encompassing.

“I think that our future plan is to create better housing that’s holistic and that works well for people.

“And in doing that, just keep finding people who are really enthusiastic about what we do.”

Nicola Ross Design is located at 82 Main Street, Foxton. More information can be found at www.nicolarossdesign.co.nz