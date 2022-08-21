First woman to win award for apprentice excellence in glazing

Charmaine Farquhar stands in the Tremaine Avenue workshop that has facilitated her award-winning projects.

It is another landmark moment for women in the trades as Charmaine Farquhar became the first woman to win the Allan Sage Memorial Award for apprentice excellence in glazing.

The 21-year-old glazier has been in the industry for four years, but in that time she has made her mark on major projects around Palmerston North.

Starting at 17, she started with making parts of the glasswork for the Te Ao Nui office building on Victoria Street. And only this year, she finished work on the patterned glass panels on the new Turitea Pā lookout that stands on the southern bank overlooking the Manawatū River.

The award she won was part of the Window and Glass Association New Zealand Gala Awards and was named after high profile glazier Allan Sage.

READ MORE:

* Arborists go out on a limb to entice other women into the industry

* Learners getting a job boost on the front lines through training fund

* Young flock to the trades, amid government spend up on infrastructure



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff At just 17 years old, the Te Ao Nui office building on Palmerston North’s Victoria Street was the first major project Farquhar worked on.

Sage spent 14 years as the Joinery Industry Trade Organisation’s board director; a role that developed qualifications and managed apprenticeships within the glass industry.

After he died in 2017, the award was named in his honour to recognise outstanding apprentices.

Working on commercial orders for the most part at Central Glass and Aluminium, Farquhar said she still found that balance of business and pleasure when it came to her craft.

“I always wanted to do an apprenticeship and fell in love with working with glass.

“I feel like my skills are developing every year and plenty of jobs I'm doing by myself.

“And now I'm mentoring apprentices. So it’s cool to see that journey go full circle.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Charmaine Farquhar alongside apprentice Jess McGill are both part of the first few waves of women entering a traditionally male dominated vocation.

That journey is one of many firsts. Traditionally a male dominated industry, more women have been entering trade apprenticeships than ever before.

Among Farquhar’s apprentices was 18-year-old Jess McGill, fresh out of high school.

“When I first started in Manawatū, I was probably only one of a couple of women across all trades.

“It's been quite inspiring to see how many more women you see at a site. It's definitely picked up. But even when I started, the boys treated me so well.

“Everyone that I met on site has been fantastic.”

While Farquhar’s work was currently limited to on-site or at the company workshop, she was hoping to get her own workspace at home to build her skills up and work in her spare time.

It was a passion as much as a job for her.

“Especially with [the] construction boom, there's a lot of commercial and residential jobs for us that are coming into Manawatū.

“It's quite cool to go up to somewhere like Summerhill with all those new houses, because I could drive along and see loads of those houses I’ve had something to do with.

“It’s really cool to be a part of and I’m really proud of that.”