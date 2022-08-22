Reported Covid-19 cases in MidCentral area drop 14.4% in a week

Covid-19 cases in the MidCentral area continue to fall at a steady rate, but people are still dying with the disease. (File pic)

The peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 cases in MidCentral continues to look like it is in the past.

But there are still dozens of people in hospital with the virus.

Health New Zealand reported 932 active cases in the MidCentral region in the week leading up to Monday, a 14.4% decrease on the week prior.

Palmerston North accounted for 590 of the cases, a trend which had persisted throughout the latest pandemic wave.

Wider Manawatū had 148 cases, Tararua 71, Horowhenua 123 and Ōtaki 20.

There were 30 people in hospital with the virus, but none in intensive care, while there were three Covid-related deaths.