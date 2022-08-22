Dog unit tracks person near school in relation to stolen cars

Police were searching in Roslyn in Palmerston North for a person in relation to stolen cars. (File photo).

A Palmerston North school was asked to keep children and staff inside as police searched for someone in relation to stolen vehicles.

Police were searching for a person in Palmerston North in relation to cars stolen in Ashhurst, a police spokesperson said.

One person was arrested about 3pm following a report of car theft about 2.15pm.

The spokesperson said Terrace End School was asked to keep students and staff inside for a short time, but this was not because of any safety risk, but to ensure a police dog unit had a clear track to follow.