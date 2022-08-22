Maxime Zecchini's piano concert key to Française fundraiser

Maxime Zecchini will perform a French piano recital at Evelyn Rawlins Room on Tuesday.

World-renowned French pianist Maxime Zecchini is touring New Zealand to raise money for Alliance Française.

Spending six days in the country, the prize-winning pianist will treat audiences to four concerts around Aotearoa.

Learning piano since the age of five, the Parisian-born player studied at the Paris and Lyon conservatories – schools of music and dance – and was awarded a degree from the International Piano Academy in Italy.

He had performed in more than 50 countries, including earlier this year at Carnegie Hall in New York.

READ MORE:

* REVIEW: Brass ensemble delivers golden performance

* Trans-Tasman Piano Duo to perform in Thames

* Jazz duo to play at St George's Church



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Maxime Zecchini is looking forward to sharing his ‘passion for music’ on stage.

Zecchini said playing the piano was his true passion.

“Playing the piano is really incredible because it's possible to travel and discover different countries, different cultures.

“It’s a pleasure for me to share my passion for music.”

A specialist in left-hand repertoire, Zecchini had recorded the first 10-volume anthology of repertoire for the left-handed piano player.

“I love this repertoire because I think behind each piece there is an anecdote, a special story, a human story, and I think it's a very emotional repertoire.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Maxime Zecchini is a specialist left-hand repertoire, which he says is emotional and beautiful.

Zecchini gave the example of Paul Wittgenstein, a famous Austrian pianist who returned home from World War I with his right arm missing, but decided to continue his music career.

“I think this repertoire is a message of human determination... its beautiful repertoire for humanity, determination and courage.”

The second reason the repertoire for the left hand existed, said Zecchini, was that dating back to the 19th century concerts were held in rich people’s homes.

There were a lot of virtuoso pianists at the time, and playing a complicated piece with one hand was a way to “impress the audience” and, in particular, “beautiful women”.

The fundraiser event was for Alliance Française, an organisation with a 115-year history in New Zealand actively promoting French language and culture.

The Palmerston North branch was established more than 70 years ago.

On Tuesday evening Palmerston North would be treated to a piano recital by Zecchini.

He will take the audience on a tour of different styles, starting with Mozart in the 18th century and ending with music of today, including surprise New Zealand songs at the end.

The concert will be held in the Evelyn Rawlins Room, Square Edge, at 7pm.

Tickets are $35 for non-members and include a complementary drink.

There will be door sales and bookings can be made at Alliance Française in Square Edge or on its website.

There will also be a piano masterclass from 4pm – 6pm, and bookings are taken via the website.