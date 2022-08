A crash involving a car and a van in Feilding slowed traffic on Wednesday morning. (File image)

One person has suffered moderate injuries in a crash involving two vehicles near Feilding.

A car and van collided on Waughs Rd about 7.30am on Wednesday, slowing down traffic for about 20 minutes.

Fire and Emergency confirmed two trucks attended the crash.

One person received moderate injuries but was treated at the scene and was not taken to hospital.

Police said the road was cleared by 8am.