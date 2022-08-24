Stopbank breach closes rural Manawatū road, should be fixed before incoming rain

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Heavy rain in Manawatū has led to a stopbank bursting near Kairanga and left officials in a race against mother nature to get it fixed.

A stopbank along Burkes Drain​ near Lockwood Rd in rural Manawatū to the west of Palmerston North, on Tuesday night.

Winter in Manawatū, like many parts of the country, has been especially wet, with a massive dump of rain hitting the region on Monday evening.

The stopbank breach put water from the drain into nearby properties and flooded Lockwood Rd, closing it between Karere and Hoihere roads.

Horizons Regional Council incident controller Craig Grant said water from the breach was relatively localised and about 1 metre deep.

The breach was about 10 metres wide, much smaller than the 50 metres initially reported on Tuesday night.

No evacuations were required or buildings expected to be damaged, but one household decided to evacuate just in case, Grant said.

Supplied/Horizons Regional Council The burst stopbank along Burkes Drain has closed Lockwood Rd near Kairanga.

Landowners managed to move stock overnight and no animal welfare issues were expected.

Getting machinery onsite to check the depth of the stopbank gap and preparing for emergency repairs were Wednesday’s priorities, Grant said.

“We won’t be able to repair the gap until water levels drop [but] will get everything lined up ready to go.”

Staff would need to move quickly to get it fixed, despite weather set to be calm for much of Wednesday.

MetService is forecasting rain to fall again from Thursday afternoon, progressively getting heavier throughout Friday before a calm weekend.

Grant said recent inspections of the burst stopbank did not raise any issues, although flood infrastructure had been under pressure due to the very wet winter.

“Tthere will be a decent amount of surface water around for a while as the groundwater table is high and soils remain saturated.”

Horizons staff were continuing to assess assets across Manawatū, with anyone with information about stopbank issues able to contact Horizons on 0508 800 800.