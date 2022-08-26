15 arrests in 14 days: Manawatū vehicle thefts and break-ins leave business owners 'scared'

A break-in at Feilding Bakery, which took place last Saturday, ‘terrified’ the owner.

A spike in vehicle-related crime is driving a Manawatū police operation that has seen 15 people arrested in 14 days.

Thirteen people were arrested for stealing vehicles and two for breaking into cars. Most were aged 14 to 33 years old, with nearly half of them under the age of 20.

And though police said it took such offences “extremely seriously”, reports of break-ins, burglaries and car thefts are continuing to rise in the region.

A break-in at Feilding Bakery last Saturday and at least 35 car thefts in Feilding in 30 days, including one from a car park of the Manawatū District Council, had terrified residents and business owners.

READ MORE:

* Girl gang of Gate Pa standover shopkeeper in daylight robbery

* 'Buy local' campaigns paying off for Manawatū businesses

* Feilding and District Promotion won't speak on behalf of business owners



Manawatū acting area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Phil Ward said police recovered most of the stolen vehicles including older models of Subarus, Mazdas and Toyota utes.

"When a person's vehicle is stolen or tampered with, and property taken, the harm and stress caused has a very real impact on their daily lives.”

Feilding Bakery owner Bunran Put said he was “terrified” and “scared” when he found the door of his bakery smashed and a part of the shop’s counter broken on the Saturday morning.

“There was a power cut on Friday night when they broke into my bakery, smashing the main door. They lifted a tip box and broke the counter.

“I got the door fixed, but I am yet to pay the guy who fixed my glass door.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff If retail crime doesn't ease, Feilding Bakery owners Bunran Put and Setha Kong may have to look for options out of town.

Put, who moved from Cambodia to New Zealand about35 years ago, said he bought a shop in Feilding’s central business district because he thought it was one of the safest places in the country.

“When I was buying a business in Feilding CBD, I only heard good things about people and businesses flourishing in the small town.

“However, not just me, all the businesses are suffering. If this continues, I might have to look for options out of town.”

Put, along with his wife and children, had only moved to the town from New Plymouth about a year ago.

Supplied/Stuff Thieves lifted a tip box and broke the counter of Feilding Bakery.

Delish Cafe owner and former police Sergeant Murray Lyon said a Toyota Marx, which belonged to one of his staff members, was stolen on August 15 at about 2pm.

He said he had never seen fear like this among business owners in Feilding before.

“One of our workers’ cars was lifted in broad daylight. The cops took the report over phone.

“It is all about having a deterrent. CCTV cameras, foot patrol and increased police presence are the deterrents we need.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Delish Cafe owner and former Sergeant Murray Lyons says there is a need to put in place more deterrents for burglars and thieves.

Manawatū district councillor Shane Casey said he was not surprised retail crime was on the rise.

“We came to know that at least 35 cars were stolen in 30 days. These also include cars from residential areas. The situation is not getting any better. I don’t think the police headquarters are actually listening.

“Everyone needs to look out for each other and police headquarter should review the security because we used to have a fully-manned station but a lot of our policing units are now based out of Palmerston North.”

Youthline Central North Island branch Manager Casey, who is also the branch manager for Youthline Central North Island, said young people were often blamed.

“However, it falls back on all of us. We being a part of the young people’s lives and being there for them and providing safe places and keeping them busy.”

Ward said the community needed to be vigilant to and work with police to combat the offending.

“We ask anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour around vehicles or anyone who has information about who is committing these crimes to contact us.”

An idea of putting together a working committee was proposed in a recent meeting held by Feilding and District Promotion.

The committee would meet next week to help in acquiring CCTV cameras, increased patrols, well-lit streets and better parking arrangements in the CBD.

Police opposed bail for four of the alleged offenders arrested in the operation, who were remanded in custody.