Palmerston North's firefighters plan for second march on The Square

Firefighters are set to gather in The Square for a second time after negotiations with FENZ fail to deliver an agreement.

As negotiations with Fire and Emergency New Zealand break down for another week, Palmerston North’s firefighters are marching on The Square once again.

The march will take place on Friday at 11am and will finish at The Square for a demonstration, as they did the week prior.

The walk-out is nationwide as part of the ongoing industrial action that fire and emergency personnel are taking as they demand better pay, proper equipment maintenance, and more reasonable shift times.

Palmerston North senior station officer Tony Sealey said there was a very good reason why there would be no picket line outside the fire stations themselves.

“We don’t want to be around the station because we can hear the calls coming through.

“And for us, that’s really hard to handle. So that’s why we’ll be in The Square.

“I’ve been in this job 19 years and I’ve never seen things get this bad. We had some industrial action in 2010 but it was minimal stuff around contract issues.

“And throughout that, we felt we could negotiate, we were heard, and we could come to an arrangement. That’s not happening today.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North senior station officer Tony Sealey says there have been cases of workers pulling 80 plus hour shifts for over ten days in a row, leaving workers physically and mentally exhausted.

Sealey spoke to Stuff on his only day off after working 14 days straight, pulling shifts topping 80 hours.

He said the current workloads was pushing staff to breaking point.

“I feel sick, I feel tired, and for the guys around me, I worry about their mental health.

“We want to be fit, able and mentally prepared when we’re needed.”

One of the issues brought up had been around the state of equipment, especially when it cames to vehicles.

While other departments like police were getting new shipments of Skoda’s, Sealey described a series of bodged repairs to trucks that were almost two decades old.

“Our trucks are constantly in the workshop. One of our trucks is meant to have a firefighting foam mechanism and that hasn’t worked in a year.

“And instead of fixing leaks in the air braking system, some trucks have bolt on air compressors that feed air into the brakes rather than fixing them properly.

“We’re driving these trucks to Himatangi, Pohangina, and across the Saddle Road, and it’s really concerning for our staff’s safety that they’re in this state.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Sealey says their ageing trucks are constantly in and out of the workshop, with many suffering technical faults and bodged repairs.

The movement had gathered a wide array of support from the public and those in the fire service, with about 160 people marching last Friday.

Sealey said that with the weather looking good for Friday, they were expecting greater numbers.

“We’ve had amazing public support and we’re very humbled. The encouragement and support is what’s keeping us going because we feel we aren’t getting that from FENZ.

“It’s the best job in the world and we love what we do. We don’t want thanks, we just want to be heard and right now we feel like we’re an inconvenience to FENZ.”

In response to the planned strike, FENZ national commander Russell Wood said in a statement: “It is extremely disappointing and frustrating that the union has refused to join Fire and Emergency in its application for facilitated bargaining and has chosen instead to continue to organise strike action.

“This simply creates risk to the public in those areas covered by career firefighters and will not progress the bargaining.”

Wood said while volunteers would be on standby for that hour, 111 calls would not be answered where there is no evidence of threat to life or property.

This included alarm activations where there was no sign of fire, small rubbish fires, assisting traffic management and animal rescues.