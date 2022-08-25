Ukrainian Independence Day is important 'now more than ever'

Celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day has taken on more significance for expatriates in New Zealand following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since Russia invaded in February, with many deaths on both sides and major damage being done to Ukraine.

Members of Manawatū’s Ukrainian community held an Independence Day celebration at the Palmerston North City Library on Wednesday night, with speeches, cultural performances and displays. They also shared historical information about Ukraine and what the Ukrainian spirit was about.

The day marks 31 years since Ukraine became independent of the Soviet Union.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A group of Ukrainian women perform a cultural dance to celebrate their country’s Independence Day.

Ukrainian woman Olga Dubnytska​, who moved to New Zealand 11 years ago, said this year’s independence day was more significant because of the war.

“We just want to let people know what is Ukraine and who are Ukrainian people. It’s us, we represent our country here in New Zealand and of course now more than ever we would like to deliver our voices and our love to New Zealanders for helping Ukraine so much.”

She said there was more support for Ukraine this year.

“People now at least know where on the map Ukraine is. Before, people were probably guessing it’s somewhere in Europe, but not exactly know where it is and who are Ukrainians.

“I’m so pleased we can deliver a message from Ukraine to New Zealand.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A good crowd of people turned up to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day.

She said it was sad to be so far from home, but it was also a happy time to be celebrating an important day.

A group of Ukrainian women performed traditional dances and were wearing traditional Ukrainian dresses, a vyshyvanka, and floral headband, a vinok.

“It means so much for Ukrainian people, we celebrate here with the joy and enjoy our independence ... our thoughts, our prayers are all with Ukraine, particularly today on our independence day.”

Dubnytska and other members of Manawatū’s Ukrainian community raised funds to send to volunteers in Ukraine by selling food at the Hokowhitu Farmers Market.

In Ukraine people would sing the national anthem on the streets, she said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Second-generation American Ukrainian Olena Hreshchyshyn speaks about how she is proud of her Ukrainian identity.

One speaker, Yuliia​ Pogorniats​, said the day had always been significant to Ukrainian people, especially now after Russia had attacked, and Ukrainian people were celebrating their history with great pride.

Olena​ Hreshchyshyn​, a second-generation American Ukrainian, is studying at Massey University.

She said she was proud of her Ukrainian identity and encouraged people to participate in efforts of Ukraine independence.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith spoke at the event and said the city had benefited from Ukrainian arrivals and their culture added another perspective to Manawatū.