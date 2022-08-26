Principal plays his last note at Waiopehu College

Departing Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson plays the saxophone with a school choir group on his last day of school.

A Horowhenua principal has had “the best job in the world” for seven years, but feels now is the right time for a change.

Mark Robinson finished as principal of Waiopehu College in Levin on Friday after 7 ½ years in the job.

He starts work on Monday for the Ministry of Education in Hutt Valley in an education manager role, working with schools in the lower North Island.

“You instinctively know when it's the right time for a change. I love it at Waiopehu College, but it’s the right time. It's an amazing place, but this is the right time for me and my family.”

READ MORE:

* Waiopehu College principal remembered for his passion

* Manawatū secondary schools short in specialist subjects

* Stage Challenge will be missed, but local alternatives could spring up



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson is leaving after seven and a half years in the job to to work for the Ministry of Education.

His two children are now adults and have left home.

Robinson admired how the ministry worked with schools during the Covid-19 pandemic, so when the job popped up in June he went for it.

But it was tough decision to leave the whānau-based school.

“I do believe being a principal of any school is the best job in the world. I’m privileged to be in the heart of the community and leading, especially through some of the times we have been through.”

He said there had been challenges during his time, but the students have also experienced success.

How the school had responded to Covid had been one of the highlights of his tenure, as well as the school’s sense of community spirit.

“It’s a beautiful school and it has a family sense to it. It’s something I will always treasure.”

The changing curriculum and preparing schools for the modern world had been something else he had enjoyed and he said the Government’s lunches in schools programme was one of the best things it had done.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Departing Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson, centre, chats with members of the school's student executive Caitlin Burbery, left, Kylah Bruhn, Keearndra Tohill, Hana Kerins and Eneti Tofa.

Instead of getting the food from a provider, Waiopehu had staff cooking the meals for students in its recently-refurbished cafe.

Robinson said it was a strength how schools in the region, including Waiopehu, Horowhenua College and Manawatū College in Foxton, worked together to build strong leadership and education pathways, rather than competing.

Waiopehu’s roll was about 600 and it should go up to about 700 next year with a year 9 intake of 170 students.

With the growth happening in Levin, Robinson believed the school could get up to 1000 in the future.

Originally a music teacher, Robinson was deputy principal at Naenae College before coming to Waiopehu.

Deputy principal Guy Geichenbach will the acting principal for the rest of the year and the school will look to have a replacement appointed to start next year.