Mayoral contenders square off at Globe Theatre

Candidates will be challenged with a range of questions from the press and the public.

The ideas and credentials of Palmerston North’s mayoral aspirants are set to be laid bare.

The four contenders for the mayoralty will contest a debate at Globe Theatre on Monday, with the public encouraged to attend.

Incumbent mayor Grant Smith has three challengers; Ross Barber, Glenn Mitchell and Hussein Kikhounga-Ngot.

The candidates will each have four minutes to introduce themselves before taking part in a Q&A session, answering questions from Stuff, readers, and the wider public.

READ MORE:

* Later season allows for club rugby league revival

* Election 2020: Contest of ideas preferable to uninspiring leaders' debates

* Election 2020: Palmerston North candidates invited to meeting hosted by Standard and Manawatū People's radio



Murray Wilson/Stuff The mayoral debate is Monday, September 5, from 6pm, while ward candidates square-off on Tuesday at the same time.

Te Pūao Māori ward candidates Debi Marshall-Lobb and Roly Fitzgerald, whose seats are assured, will also be on hand to share their ideas and thoughts on key issues.

The debate will be hosted by Tema Hemi from Kia ora FM, while Jimmy Ellingham from Radio New Zealand will host a Te Hirawanui general ward candidates’ debate, also at Globe Theatre, on Tuesday.

Each of the 33 candidates have been invited to take part. They will have 2 minutes to introduce themselves and their ideas. They will also each be asked a short series of questions.

Readers can email through questions they want put to the mayoral candidates to matthew.dallas@stuff.co.nz

A selection will be included on Monday night, and there will also be an opportunity to ask questions from the floor.

The debates will run from 6pm to 8pm both nights, with doors opening at 5.30pm. New Zealand Sign Language interpreters will be present at both.

Stuff will report from both debates, Palmerston North City Council will livestream them on its Facebook page, and they will be aired on Manawatū People’s Radio.