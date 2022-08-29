Financial advocates' work vital as basics take bigger bite out of budgets

The work of a Manawatū budgeting service is important now more than ever as the cost of living hits hard.

Manawatū Home Budgeting Service is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary and has recently refreshed with a new brand, Moneywise Manawatū, to better reflect its services.

Moneywise Manawatū provides financial mentoring, money management, education and advocacy services.

They are free, independent and non-judgemental, manager Miriam Peel said.

“We provide support for people who need help with their finances and that can be anything from managing debt payments or getting on top of things for the future.

“The main thing is about building financial capability and also, so individuals can manage their finances. We’re upskilling people for the future.”

She said inquiries were up 20% more than two years ago. People were paying more for basics like rent, food power, fuel and unexpected costs.

“It’s tough times at the moment with the cost of living, the Covid pandemic, a number of things that are impacting on peoples' lives. The basics are taking a bigger bite out of budgets.”

In the past 10 years the organisation had provided one-on-one support for 2000 people, while 2000 people had attended education events or courses.

In the past 10 years they had made plans to deal with $89 million worth of debt.

It worked with an average of more than 500 people a year, but had 1200 individual appointments in the first half of the year.

“Every client is unique, which is important. They all have different circumstances,” Peel said. “Debts are a problem and we help them come up with a plan.”

Moneywise had worked as an advocate for dealing with people’s creditors, teaching budgeting skills and providing financial education in schools.

Peel said financial problems could cause stress and affect people significantly, and even the best savers needed an emergency fund.

“A lot of clients that come in are in really, really difficult situations in their finances. They need a mentor or guidance ... to have someone in your corner working with you and have you plan your way out of it.”

Some of the people that came in had to make hard decisions, she said.

“We've got some amazing success stories and it’s a real joy to see, it reminds you what we're all about.

“To see clients move from one place to the other, we’ve had clients wanting to save for their own homes and they have actually managed to get in.”

They have a team of seven, including people who have worked in banking.

Two thirds of people come themselves, but the rest are referred from other organisations.

The organisation started in March 1962 as the Manawatū Household Advisory Service to support people with money and budget management.

It grew and became Manawatū Home Budgeting Service.