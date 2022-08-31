Movie nights, videos and contests to encourage Manawatū to vote

Students taking part in a video campaign rolled out by Manawatū District Council to put on the focus on the future generation, and hopefully encourage their parents and relatives to vote.

Movie nights, video campaigns and drawing competitions – all are being used in Manawatū to spark conversation on the local elections and encourage people to vote.

Manawatū District Council came up with a series of ideas, involving rangatahi to motivate their voting age whānau and friends to take an active part in local democracy.

With a slogan, “Make your Mark on Manawatū”, a video campaign was rolled out featuring school students.

The voter turnout was 43.87% in Manawatū in 2019, almost 4% down on the 2016 election, a declining trend reflected throughout most New Zealand districts and cities.

Siena-Faye Kotuhi, 11, said she took part in the video as she felt local elections decided the future of the district.

“Local council elections are very important. The council fixes potholes and makes provisions for traffic management.

“I hope the video will make people come forward to vote for everyone.”

For Veli Jeric, 9, getting featured in the video was fun.

“Manawatū is a pretty cool place to be in. I had a lot of fun and felt proud taking part in the video.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff North Street School pupils Siena-Faye Kotahi, left and Veli Jeric feature in Manawatū District Council’s promotional video.

The council’s communications and engagement manager Rhi Galpin said the aim of the campaign was to get people eligible to vote to be more future-focused and thinking not only about themselves, but also the next generation.

“What we wanted to do was provide people a reason to vote in a positive way, and we’ve tried to champion the voice of youth to do that with this campaign.”

With whānau conversation cards, a range of questions were provided, prompting people to think about what they wanted to see in the district.

Information was provided on a web tool called What’s in it for me? to let people know the role of the council and the issues faced by people in the district.

“The hope is that these conversations will encourage those who are disinterested in local government, or those who don’t see the point in voting, to reconsider and become more involved.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Students visit Manawatū District Council for a video shoot carried out by the council to encourage people to vote.

However, some young people in Feilding said the campaign was not enough to attract eligible voters.

Vanessa Petterson, 25, said she never voted in local elections because she didn’t find it useful.

“I am 25 and my sister is 29. We never voted because we were busy studying and working. I don’t think simply featuring kids in a video will appeal to voters.

“They [the council] need to first tell young voters what do they do.”

The council has organised several pop-up events including movie nights in Tangimoana, Halcombe and Āpiti to help families connect with the community and learn more about the local body elections.

An event where families could pick up a set of the whanaū cards and a native seedling pot from the council’s Kawakawa Road native nursery was also being planned.

A drawing competition, Design the Future, for children aged between 5 and 12, would be organised to encourage young people to share their views about future in the district.

Movie nights