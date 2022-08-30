Colyton jump jammers impress with three titles

Colyton School won all three grades it entered in at the Manawatū Jump Jam competition.

A small Manawatū school will be sending a team to the national jump jam championships after wowing the judges in the regional competition.

Colyton School entered a junior, middle and senior team in the Manawatū Strictly Jump Jam competition, a fitness and dance programme for children, at the Speirs Centre, at Palmerston North Boys' High School at the weekend and all three teams won.

The school will send a team of year 6 to 8 children to the national championships in Tauranga in November.

Teacher Shannon Skelton-Morris said Colyton was a school of about 150 children that performed well against bigger schools that had hundreds of children.

READ MORE:

* First-time joy at Jump Jam for Colyton School

* Top shearer Nathan Stratford demonstrates his skills to the next generation

* Moving and grooving at Jump Jam



“We’re really proud of how far we’ve come with jump jam and what we’ve achieved over a couple of years.”

The three teams were the Freaks (junior), Jam Squad (middle) and Funksters (senior).

Teacher Grace Waterland looked after one of the teams.

“I’m a student teacher and this was my first year doing it. It was pretty cool to be involved with it and see how it runs. [The children] worked really hard.”

Pupils Mitchell Hills, 9, Lexie Godbaz, 8, and Taya Pamata, 12, were part of the teams who won their categories.

Lexie said she enjoyed having fun and it was amazing being on stage with the loud music playing.

“I was nervous, it was a lot of pressure,” Taya said. “I was in front and had to dance in front of a lot of people.”

Mitchell said he had felt nervous at the start of the event, but didn’t feel out of place.

Colyton principal Janine Satchwell said they were told it was the first time a school had won all three categories.

She said the school was incredibly proud of the effort from the children and staff.

“An essential component is the leadership and example that our older students show.”

Jump Jam is becoming more popular at the school and the older pupils work with the younger ones in a development squad.