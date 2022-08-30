Power of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band coming to the stage

The Boss - Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show is coming to Palmerston North next week.

The hardest part of a Bruce Springsteen tribute act’s tour has been deciding what hits from the legendary rocker to leave out.

The Boss - Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show has launched a New Zealand tour and will be playing at the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North next Wednesday.

The big band line up emulates Springsteen’s E Street Band.

Frontman and lead vocalist Dean Shaw said the tour kicked off to a packed house in Wellington and by the time they got to Palmerston North they would be well practised.

“We try pretty hard to emulate the E Street Band, but not copy them to the point where it's a cliche,” Shaw said.

“We add a bit of our own flavour and respect the music, that's the No 1 priority.”

Shaw said it was outstanding when the band members were all in full flight.

“It’s just a driving force in music, you just can't imagine it. It smacks you in the face from the first chord and keeps it going all night.”

Such was the nature of Springsteen’s back catalogue, Shaw said one of the big challenges was finding a set list that wasn’t five hours long.

They had limited it to 26 songs and two-and-a-half hours.

SUPPLIED The Boss - Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show is on a 19-show New Zealand tour.

There is “something for everyone”, including hits like Born to Run, Born In the USA and The River.

Since the band started performing the tribute show, the members had all become big Springsteen fans.

The Boss was formed in 2017 and, after two years of development, its first performance was in 2019, but Covid-19 prevented them from doing a proper tour.

Much of the band were from Manawatū, with Shaw and others from the band Six Chairs Missing.

Tickets were available via Ticketek or the venue. There was more information about shows on The Boss – Tribute Show Facebook page.

The band is: band leader and bassist Adrian Dittmer; frontman and lead vocalist Shaw; keyboards and vocals Michael Miers; lead guitar and vocals Spex Bryant; lead guitar, mandolin, keyboards and vocals Ben Brunskill; acoustic guitar and vocals Tim Hansen; drums and vocals Mark Hazelwood; and sax and vocals Connor Hurnard.