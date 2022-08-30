CD Stags and Hinds returning to Palmerston North

Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North will host the Central Districts men and women again this summer.

Manawatū is again in for a bumper summer of first-class cricket with the Central Districts men and women returning.

Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North will host CD in all three formats, but the big event of the summer will again be a day of twenty20 Super Smash action.

The Central Hinds women and Central Stags men will both play Wellington at the ground on December 27.

There were two Super Smash games in Palmerston North last season, the first in 12 years, which were a huge success. The sun shone and about 2000 people filled the ground.

Every Super Smash game will be broadcast on Spark Sport this summer and 32 games will be broadcast live on free-to-air TVNZ, including the Hinds’ game in Palmerston North.

But those aren’t the only games.

The first in Palmerston North for the season is a men’s four-Day Plunket Shield match against Wellington on November 14 to 17.

Palmerston North hosted a Plunket Shield match between CD and Canterbury last season, the first time the city has hosted a Plunket Shield game since 2008.

There is also a men’s one-day game against Wellington on November 30 and the women have a doubleheader one-day weekend against Wellington on February 25 and 26.