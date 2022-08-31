Club duo's departure will be sorely felt on athletics scene

Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club member Jordan Peters has left the region.

The Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club has suffered a major loss as it farewellsclub captains Jordan Peters and Pavinee Watson, who have moved to Hawke’s Bay for work.

Their contribution to the club has been immense on and off the track.

Coach Ann Thomson summed it up well: ‘’A huge thank you Pavinee for the countless times you have prepared the jump pit and helped out with officiating.

“And when as a competing athlete your effort in training never waned. You threw in some really good results as well.

“Jordan has been quite a rock with his contribution and my appreciation cannot be put into words.’’

Jordan is one of the one of the country’s leading athletes, having won 11 New Zealand championship medals

In the long jump he won the senior title in 2015, 2018 and 2019 and was runner-up in 2016.

He also took the silver medal in the M16 grade in 2011.

As a high jumper he won the M16 title in 2011 and was runner-up in the under-20 competition in 2013 and the 2014 senior event.

His first medal was also in the high jump, a bronze in the M16 grade in 2010.

He also medalled in the triple jump with a bronze in 2012 and a gold in 2013 in the M20 grade.

He also represented New Zealand at the Oceania championships, winning the high jump in 2017 and was runner-up in the long jump in 2019.

His personal best long jump of 7.61m ranks him 16th on the New Zealand all-time list.

Unfortunately a serious knee injury suffered playing a social game of netball, which required surgery, had limited his competition in the past few seasons as he rehabilitates.

This disruption had not interrupted his contribution, as he became involved in officiating, showing great expertise in the operation of the electronic timing system.

He, along with Pavinee, were responsible for putting in systems that ensured the club met various Covid-19 protocols, which allowed it to continue operating.

Watson had also been responsible for club publicity, including managing club website.

They were going to be missed, leaving a big gap for the club to fill.

♦ Congratulations to Angus Lyver, Courtney Trow and Alice Taylor on being awarded Massey University Blues awards for their sporting prowess, great achievements in their first year.

♦ The next major event on the international athletic programme is the World Athletics Diamond League grand final in Zurich on September 7-8.

Results from the previous rounds will determine who is invited to compete.

Only the top six in field events, the top eight in 100m to 800m races and the top 10 in longer races will be invited.

Hamish Kerr’s fourth placing in this week’s World Athletics Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland has ensured he has accumulated sufficient points to be invited.

Once again a failure at his first jump of the competition proved costly for Hamish. Despite clearing the same height as the event winner, the countback led to him being relegated to fourth place.

The men’s shot put continues to attract attention, with world champion Ryan Crouser being upstaged by Joe Kovac, with Jacko Gill taking third place, gaining a rare victory over Tom Walsh, who was fifth.

They have a further competition this week in Brussels, which will determine the final invitation list.

Unfortunately for Gill his limited participation in the series will make it difficult for him to accumulate sufficient points to receive an invitation.

♦ he Athletic New Zealand road running championships are being contested at Trentham on Sunday.

Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui have a good representation with the leading contender being Sally Gibb in the masters women.

Lucas Martin is the only entrant in the M20 walk, but is likely to be prominent competing alongside the senior men.

Ari Bennett is one of two competitors entered in the M16 walk.

Luke Scott and Damien Lardner will contest the senior men’s event, with Ellen Schaef and Stephanie Walker our hopes in the senior women’s race.

Nelson Doolan will represent the centre in a small M20 field.

We have good prospects in the under-16 races, with Alec Ball and Courtney Fitzgibbon expected to be competitive.

♦ The final round of the winter track series is in Palmerston North on Sunday, September 11.